Editor’s note: Stephen T. Jackson’s column describing the conversion of Mounds Amusement Park to Mounds State Park featured in the Sept. 7 issue of The Herald Bulletin continues today.
With the legalities seemingly in hand, plans for the formal transfer of property that would become Mounds State Park could proceed. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1930, was the date chosen. Beginning two weeks before, the local newspapers were filled with articles covering the various arrangements underway.
A special speakers’ platform was erected. Benches and tables were prepared and placed in anticipation of the thousands from all over Indiana expected to attend.
It was agreed that the program would begin at 1 p.m. following a noon basket dinner in the park, weather permitting. A band would furnish music during the noon hour. In the event of rain, the ceremonies would be at the Anderson YMCA.
Under the supervision of W. Roberts, superintendent of Turkey Run State Park, who was in charge of getting Mounds Park in shape for the state, the Indiana Conservation Commission was making rapid progress with work at Mounds Park. The old amusement park pavilion, skating rink and other structures that stood in the east section of the tract were torn down.
The former Bronnenberg home was being completely remodeled with plans to use the structure as part of a hotel to be erected on the site.
The section around the large mound would be intersected by trails but would be restored to its natural state. A tourist camp and other picnic grounds in the woods was planned on the east half of the grounds.
On Oct. 3, the Madison County Historical Society issued invitations to historical societies in adjacent counties to participate in the ceremonies.
Oct. 7 arrived and The Anderson Herald reported that the event had assumed the form of a countywide gathering at the park with distinguished visitors present from various sections of the state.
But Mother Nature also showed up.
Planning Committee Chairman J.A. Van Osdol decided to have the speaking program at the YMCA after being advised by Roberts that the ground was damp from the rain that had fallen the previous night and the skies held a threat of rain. The basket dinner was changed to a luncheon at the Hotel Anderson. Following the meal the guests moved to the YMCA. The program started promptly at 1 p.m.
The speakers were James J. Netterville, Madison County Historical Society; Arthur W. Brady, Union Traction Company of Indiana; Evans W. Woolen, first vice president, Indiana Historical Society; presentation of the deed by Wilson Newton, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners; response, Indiana Gov. Harry G. Leslie; and Richard Lieber, director, State Department of Conservation.
Arthur W. Brady recalled that Mounds Park was leased to the Union Traction Company in 1905 and was operated as an amusement park until a few years before.
Evans Woolen then joined Brady and paid tribute to the late Charles T. Sansberry, one of the prime advocates of the movement started by the society two years before to have the tract with its rich historical significance preserved as an enduring monument to an early race of people who inhabited Madison County.
Mr. Sansberry had died two weeks before after living to see his plan carried through almost to the final act.
Gov. Leslie expressed on behalf of the entire state an appreciation for the splendid gift made by the residents of Madison County.
The final act of this remarkable story took place on Oct. 22, 1930, when a deed in which Madison County transferred Mounds Park and adjacent land totaling 251.83 acres to the state of Indiana to be converted into a state park, was filed for record in the office of the county recorder.
Coming in November: Anderson has experienced numerous memorable events in its history, but not one quite as uniquely spectacular as one that occurred around noon of Wednesday, May 29, 1912.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.