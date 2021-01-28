Several years ago, I attended an Indiana County Historian Round Table meeting at the Indiana Historical Society in Indianapolis.
It is an annual meeting designed to provide Indiana’s county historians with information to enable them to better conduct their assignments. Information is available in several formats, including lectures given by people well versed in the subject matter.
One lecture involved Underground Railroad activity in Indiana. The presenter used an Indiana map displaying the counties with known routes followed by slaves as they passed through our state on their way to freedom either in the North or, for some, in Canada.
These routes were displayed showing the counties where documented activity occurred. Every county that touches Madison County — Hancock, Hamilton, Tipton, Grant, Delaware and Henry — displayed dots that pinpointed documented activity. Lines connecting the dots showed the routes traveled through that county.
To my amazement, Madison County was completely blank. During a break, I asked the presenter why. The answer: No verified activity has been found.
I found that extremely hard — no, actually, impossible — to believe, considering documented activity in all surrounding counties. From that moment, I wanted to find evidence that proved Underground Railroad activity in Madison County.
Before I continue, a little background is necessary.
When slaves fled their masters, they often didn’t know who would help or who would capture them. Unescorted slaves found the topography hostile. They had to run at night and rest when they could during the day.
Eventually, a system developed to move slaves to freedom. We know this system to be the Underground Railroad. The term is vague and no one is sure exactly where it originated. It simply meant the system by which slaves found help and freedom from bondage.
The system was not a railroad, or a road, or a specific route. It was more of a group of unrelated people with the common cause of helping free slaves. We call houses where food and shelter could be found “stations;” those who went south to find potential slaves “pilots;” those who guided slaves “conductors;” and the slaves were called “passengers.”
In general, the Underground Railroad had few tunnels, hidden rooms or secret passages. The system was comprised of people allowing slaves into their homes and offering what assistance they could.
People did not talk about their participation, nor did they keep records of their work. Such information sharing could easily get them arrested. For these reasons, it’s difficult to find evidence of Underground Railroad activity.
In 1850, The Fugitive Slave Law was passed, making it easier to capture runaway slaves and punish those who helped. If a slave were caught, all the slave owner had to do was testify that the person was a slave. Slaves could not testify in their own defense.
With that explanation, the Madison County story continues.
Chester A. Garretson, a rural Pendleton resident, wrote of the experiences of his grandfather, Joel Garretson. The younger Garretson’s writing was originally published in a local publication called Scrapbook, which I believe appeared as a column in The Pendleton Times.
In 1966, the Pendleton newspaper published a book titled “The First 100 Years, An Illustrated History of Pendleton, Indiana, and The Surrounding Community.” The book was a reprint of the original articles.
It contained the credible evidence I had sought of the Underground Railroad in Madison County.
Here’s what I learned:
In 1852, two neighboring farmers, Edward Roberts and Joel Garretson, who lived four miles east of Pendleton, drove their herds of hogs to the market at Cincinnati. While there, they met and talked with several men who were sympathizers in the anti-slavery movement.
They obviously were moved by the stories of slaves crossing the Ohio River into Indiana, where they received help from farmers who could conceal them by day in secret hideouts such as haymows and house attics.
Also moving was the ever-present reality that the slave owner could capture runaways and take them back, which was completely lawful.
