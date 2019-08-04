Steve Jackson column: The 'madness' in the name of Orestes

An examination of place names in Monroe Township, which appeared in the July 1, 2019, edition of Anderson Herald Bulletin, continues.
Orestes was established soon after the Lafayette, Muncie & Bloomington Railroad was completed through Monroe Township in 1876. Growth continued with the discovery of natural gas in the late 1880s resulting in a large glass factory and tile works. A growing population prompted Orestes to incorporate in 1894. But, it wasn’t always called Orestes.
Called Lowry’s (Switch) Station, it was originally a switching station near a grain elevator. The station was named after Nathan Lowery, who insisted on a town being established on the spot. Later, and at the insistence of Nathan Lowery, it was named Orestes after a Greek mythical character whose escapades drove him to madness.
Osceola, located one mile directly north of Orestes, was laid out in 1855. Legend says it derived its name from the celebrated Seminole Indian chief.
E.M. Trowbridge opened a general store there soon after the town was laid out. David Perry established the first blacksmith shop and Absalom Webb was the first shoemaker. A large steam sawmill was built but, after the supply of valuable timber was gone, the mill closed. The loss of the mill, the building of railroads through other parts of the county, and the discontinuance of the post office all contributed to the decline in the growth and prosperity of Osceola.
Like so many communities in Madison County, the Osceola Post Office, established in September 1858, was forced to change its name — probably due to a conflict with another one with the same name.
In June 1859, it became the Mercury post office, which operated for 20 years. The name was so widely accepted as the second name for the community at the crossroads of county roads 300 West and 1300 North that it began to appear on maps as early as 1864 and continued until 1879.
Gilman was a thriving place for about 75 years, starting in the late 1870s. That’s when Jacob Miller decided to plat a village because the Lafayette, Muncie & Bloomington Railroad ran along that piece of land.
Located six miles southeast of Alexandria, it was regarded as a “flag stop” by the railroad and so the trains had to be signaled to stop.
In the beginning, the town was called Business Station. It once had three taverns, glass and brick factories, a school, church and doctor.
In between the Business Station and Gilman names, the community was called Purdue. A post office by that name existed there for less than two years, August 25, 1876 to June 10, 1878, before it was changed for the third and last time to Gilman.
Slickum/Slickville was the name of what must have been a very small farming community that was near where Indiana State Road 28 intersects with County Road 500 East about four miles east of Alexandria. It was known to exist in the 1880s, but no evidence of it exists today.
Alexandria has had two place names within its limits that were created solely for special taxing considerations.
When Aladdin Industries, Inc., established a factory in Alexandria, it set up an incorporated town of its own on West Washington Street. While the factory was active, the town of Aladdin was administered as a separate entity. When Aladdin ceased operations, the town’s area once again became a part of Alexandria.
The second such arrangement was called Gimco City. It was a southwest section of the city established for the Alexandria General Insulating and Manufacturing Company Incorporated (GIMCO) in 1929. It was abolished 1977.
Innisdale is a neighborhood clustered around the intersection of county roads 100 West and 1100 North on Alexandria’s southwest side. The Innis family once lived there and the house still stands beautifully nestled into this historic area.
Madison County Historian Steve Jackson is writing a series of monthly columns, "What's in a Name," about the history of Madison County townships. He will explore Lafayette Township in September and October.
