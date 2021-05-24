On Jan. 29, 1934, the Anderson Daily Bulletin reported: “Firemen soon became living icicles and at times were almost unable to move about because of the heavy covering of ice over their coats.”
In contrast, a few days before Anderson had experienced above-normal temperatures, reaching a very pleasant 60 degrees on the 25th. By Sunday, an official reading at the Philadelphia Quartz Works of 45 degrees was recorded at 1 a.m.
During the day a cold snap set in, and 24 hours later the temperature had plunged to 3 degrees below zero. A steady northwesterly wind blew 45 miles per hour, creating a wind chill factor of 58 degrees below.
And so it was at 1:11 a.m. when a fire was reported in the six-story Citizens Bank Building at the southeast corner of Meridian and 11th streets. The building was home to several businesses including the Bell Telephone Company’s local phone exchange and the WHBU Radio Station. The Fair Store, which featured women’s clothing, was located in the northwest corner on the ground floor.
The fire, it was later determined, had its origin on the first floor of the Fair Store in the electrical wiring in the floor near the storeroom. The fire had been burning for as much as two hours before it was detected.
With store windows broken from the intense heat raging in the store and fueled by the steady 45 mph winds pushing the flames through the building, a virtual inferno awaited Anderson Fire Department firefighters. Aiding the fire’s growth was a courtyard, open from the first floor to the roof, in the building’s center. It became a natural chimney.
Flames also licked up the building’s west side on Meridian Street and were fought by AFD’s Aerial Company in the alley between the burning building and the 4-year-old Paramount Theater.
An alley on the bank building’s east side separated the building from another building known as the East Block. It was a two-story building that faced Main Street and soon fell victim to the wind-driven flames that erupted from the windows and jumped the alley on the east side of the bank building.
Among several serious concerns that worried firefighters were two pressing ones. One was two Indiana Bell Telephone Company operators who remained on duty on the sixth floor. Fully aware of what was taking place below they chose to remain on duty to assist with calls as long as possible, some of which requested assistance from neighboring communities to combat the expanding inferno.
When nothing further could be done, they relinquished their posts and were escorted down an outside fire escape by two city policeman.
The second pressing concern: How to save the Paramount Theater from being consumed by rapidly approaching flames?
Those flames soon jumped the alley, catching the domed-roof of the theater on fire. Fireman positioned there along with willing citizens manned hose lines until intense heat forced all to retreat.
(Note: Imagine trying to maintain footing on a frozen sloped roof while battling on-coming flames that threaten your very existence.)
Coming in June: “Ultimately, the Paramount Theater was saved by the heavy concentration of water thrown on the roof from the aerial truck and a hook-and-ladder truck directing its deluge gun on the north wall. That wall was later described as looking like “Niagara Falls in winter.”
