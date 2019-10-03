At one of our recent Madison County Humane Society board meetings, we were discussing the physical and mental rehabilitation we do for our shelter dogs.
A new board member said, “Oh my, I had no idea.” We discussed the fact that the public needs to know.
Our dogs and cats are not just warehoused but evaluated for emotional and medical issues when they arrive. All appropriate vaccines are given and a heartworm test is performed on the dogs as well as the FIV and FeLV tests given to the cats. Depending on the test results, decisions are made as to best help the animal.
Two months ago, a beautiful 3-year-old Shih Tzu was brought in by an older couple. She had slipped on gravel and became paralyzed in her back legs. They had taken her to a veterinarian, who had deemed her condition not surgically fixable and advised euthanasia. They were told her other organs would soon shut down. They brought her to us.
Nikki called a veterinarian that we use frequently and from the report we sent him from the couple’s veterinary we all decided to keep her comfortable and let her live out her life with us. She has such a happy and fun personality, and she would run dragging her little legs. She lives in our office and greets everyone that comes through the door. The fact that she is a young dog with great determination we all felt was a plus.
Cameron, our assistant director, found a cart we could purchase to place under her body to help her walk. Cameron drove the four-hour round trip to Ohio. The lady selling the cart had lost her dog and was willing to sell this very expensive cart to us for $100. Well, Mocha hated this cart and would have nothing to do with it. We were back to square one, letting her call the shots.
Three weeks ago, Mocha was spotted standing on three legs, and now she has progressed to standing on both hind legs and at times she runs. Last week, she was taken to VCA in Fishers to a neurologist for evaluation. The doctor felt that surgery would not be necessary and physical therapy would be the course of action to strengthen the muscles in her back legs. We are hoping for a full recovery. Miracles do happen!
Our dogs all have kennels and runs outside during the day, weather permitting. Some share runs with other dogs, which helps with their socialization. When they return to their inside kennels for the night, they are ready for dinner and sleep. If a dog has emotional issues that we cannot fix, we will consult with a trainer and have even taken our more severe cases to a training facility.
We try our best to give each animal a chance for a happy and well adjusted life. We may not have a fancy facility, but our money is spent on the animals given to our care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.