Writing my column is always a fun and happy time. Unfortunately, because of an event occurring last Friday at our shelter, I am angry. I, along with our staff, was disrespected and threatened by our local police and animal control officer.
Before noon on Friday, I was called to the Madison County Humane Society by our manager, Nikki Moore. Upon my arrival, I saw two police cars and an animal control vehicle parked in front of our office. Managers Nikki and Cameron and two police officers, along with an animal control officer, were talking on the front porch.
A couple had come to claim their Jack Russell terrier that had been found running loose. The dog had not been neutered. Under City Ordinance 91.53, any dog or cat brought into Anderson Protection League or the humane society must be altered by a licensed veterinarian before returning to the owner. If the owner chooses not to alter the dog or cat, they may obtain a breeding license for $75.
The animal control and police officers argued with me that there is not such an ordinance. I along with APL director Maleah Stringer and two attorneys were the authors of this ordinance. We had worked months on the revisions that took four readings before the City Council. The last revision was May 11, 2018.
The animal control officer called Maleah and she verified what I had been saying. The officers would not give up.
There were going to be other costs, such as a $50 intake fee to cover vaccinations and an added $20 a day care fee.
For three hours, the police officer continued to argue with me and my managers that this is not fair to the couple coming to retrieve their dog. I overheard the animal control officer say to the owners that we only wanted to get their money. The police officer told me that if I did not give the dog to the owners he would write a citation against me. When I told him “no way,” he said he was writing up a citation. He then left but later returned and stated that he would drop the charges and case against me if I would drop the cost for the people. I told him I was following the city ordinance. I took this as a bribe. Right is right, and wrong is wrong! He was intimidating me, and he was wrong.
All this time families were coming into our office to take home the animals they were adopting. This was horribly embarrassing, uncomfortable and sad!
Our shelter is respected, and we have served our community since 1973. We follow the laws and ordinances.
These are the same officers that do not have time to rescue animals in distress
The good news is that former Mayor Kris Ockomon has been hired to be the senior humane officer. He promises me things will be better. I look forward to working with him.
Susie Schieve, executive director of the Madison County Humane Society, writes a column that appears the first Thursday of each month. She can be reached through sydneyschieve@aol.com or the Humane Society at 2219 Crystal St., Anderson.
