Puppies and their mothers suffer horribly in puppy mills.
The USDA is supposed to govern and protect these dogs, but they do nothing but turn their backs. Enforcement has plummeted since 2017. Citations for violations are down more than 65%. According to the Humane Society of the United States, the USDA has not revoked a single dog breeding license in three years.
These mills sell to pet stores, brokers and online. This a filthy and cruel business. Many of us have tried to get our state legislators to help, but, according to one I know well, the Amish are too powerful. The Amish are a huge part of the problem, but puppy mills are scattered throughout the state and country.
When the female and male dogs no longer breed, most are destroyed. There are groups and organizations all over the country that go to auctions and rescue these breeding dogs by outbidding the breeders.
This is big business. There was a man on Facebook a few months ago advertising that he could acquire any breed of puppy. This is scary.
What can you do to help? Never buy from pet stores. Only buy from reputable breeders as there are many. If reputable, they will gladly show you their facility, both parents and the other litter mates. If a breeder tells you he will meet you at an off-site place, that is red flag. The puppy mill dogs are bred in inhumane situations, most never seeing the light of day or able to feel grass under their feet. Many are not healthy and produce puppies with genetic problems. Our shelters are full of beautiful adoptable dogs and cats. I am grateful that the mind set of adoption has changed from buying to rescuing. Not long ago, I had four pure breed dogs — all shelter dogs — and, yes, mutts are the best!
We are excited to announce the Madison County Humane Society will host its 20th annual dog walk. This exciting event will be held Saturday, May 15. The walk will be held at Anderson Speedway between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (rain or shine). Walkers can help raise money by having people sponsor them, and all proceeds go to the MCHS. All participating dogs will receive treats and bottled water. Walkers will receive a T-shirt. We have a beautiful handmade animal quilt that will be raffled off. The MCHS is a no-kill shelter that houses 50 to 80 dogs at all times as well as 150 cats. The MCHS is a nonprofit organization that receives no taxpayer money, thus volunteers and donations are needed for its survival.
We need walkers to make this a success. Enjoy the speedway track with your dogs and friend or bring a friend’s dog!
Microchipping will be done by our trained staff for $10 between 10 a.m. and noon.
We are excited to be a part of the Little 500 festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.