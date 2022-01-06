As I reflect on 2021, I am thinking tomorrow — 2022 — will be a new beginning. I look forward with bright anticipation of what this new year will bring to the Madison County Humane Society.
2021 brought many gifts, goodwill and kind words. We took in 326 cats and adopted out 231. We took in 403 dogs and adopted out as many. We were blessed with a caring staff, with Nikki Moore as our director of operations and assisted by her husband, Cameron Moore.
Because of COVID-19, we are still closed to the public, but we are accepting donations and animals at the door. We accept applications for animals on our website; if you do not have accesses to a computer, you may get an application in our office.
We have certainly had some hard cases this year. We , taken in several starved dogs, many off of Anderson’s streets. A little pit bull puppy was brought to us last Christmas. She was a precious little girl that vomited up wire, probably so starved she was eating trash. We rushed her to the Anderson VCA. The community generously helped with her bills. We hoped she could be saved, but after returning to us, she died in her sleep.
We have animal ordinances that do not seem to be followed. The little abused dog Riley that had broken hips has had her surgery and is in a foster home. She will soon go to her forever home. I took all her information to the prosecutor’s office the first of December, and I am waiting to hear. The monster that abused the little 20-pound Riley will continue to abuse until he is stopped.
Our blessings are the donors who believe in our mission to help and love every animal that comes through our door. Our sold-out Fur Ball was the biggest success ever. This would not have been possible if not for committee volunteers who gave hours of their time from March through the October ball. Those attending generously gave to help with our new outdoor facility (the roof on the present one is falling down) and fir coming heat bills.
This year we raised $65,000. The craft show in November was also a success and was spearheaded by several board members. Tuesday Giving was so generous and heartfelt. Thank you! Volunteers Amy Heard and Jayna Jones organized their 20th Dog Walk for our animals. We appreciate their dedication and hours of work.
Our expenses run $350,000 a year, and we receive no city or public taxpayer funding. We appreciate any donation no matter how small.
