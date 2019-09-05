Labor Day has come and gone, and the Fur Ball is on our minds at the Madison County Humane Society.
The committee has been busy since March working on the many details to provide a fun and successful evening. This year will be our 10th celebration.
We will be honoring Rick Vale, who contacted me 10 years ago asking what he could do to help the Humane Society. I knew exactly what I had always wanted to do but did not know where or how to begin. We sat in his office at the Central Christian Church throwing out ideas and the Fur Ball was born. For 10 years, Rick has designed the fabulous invitations and posters and given wonderful advice and moral support. This evening would never have happened without this talented and caring human.
The first year I remember wondering if anyone would come, and last year we sold out weeks before the event. Our theme this year will be Mardi Paws, a spoof on the New Orleans event. The importance of the Fur Ball is the thousands of dollars that have been raised for our shelter. As we receive no government or city funding, this event, along with our continued fundraising and donations, is what sustains our organization. If you have not received an invitation and would like to attend, contact me at my email or call 765-215-8235. You may also go to our website http://bidpal.net/mchs2019.
We are offering an adoption special, FALL LOVE, Sept. 6-8. Adoption fees will be paid by a private donor. In this special will be 10 kittens, 12 cats and 10 mixed breed dogs. Some animals will be excluded, and we have the right to deny anyone. Please come out and visit our animals.
I am positive about our new animal control officer, Kris Ockomon. We had an extremely worthwhile meeting a couple of weeks ago. With his experience as mayor and a police officer, I believe he will bring to the table much experience, expertise and professionalism. He has already reached out to Hamilton County and other surrounding counties to see how their animal control is organized. Hopefully calls for help will not go unnoticed as in the past. Without follow through from the police officers and the animal control officers, what good are ordinances?
My wish is that we could get Madison County on board with our ordinances. Our problem with overpopulation of animals in Anderson is beyond critical. The ordinances must be enforced and even improved on. One ordinance that I feel needs to be improved on is the breeding license. In my opinion, it must be more difficult to obtain, more expensive and must be acquired before the animal is impounded. Giving an owner a choice of either spaying or neutering their animal or running to City Hall to obtain a breeding license is wrong. If the animal were a breeding animal and the breeder is reputable, then they will comply with obtaining a license when they decide to breed. This is an area where we need crack down.
