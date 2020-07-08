One of my first jobs was life-guarding at Ryan’s 80 Acres, near Frankton. While there, I met Bill Ryan who taught me how to bass fish. There were no spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, swimbaits, etc. The plastic worm was just introduced, rigged on a harness with three hooks, some beads, and a little spinner. Then, a Texas rig had something to do with oil wells.
During the daylight hours, Bill and I would use topwater Hula Poppers and Nip-A-Diddys. At night, we tied on the heavy artillery, a casting size Jitterbug.
Over half of the largest pit was shallow with weed beds so it didn’t matter where you made a cast. We didn’t talk much on these after-hours adventures. One had to listen intently for the strike.
I Lived in Anderson and did not have a car. I slept on the floor of the shelter house at the bottom of a graveled hill just off the first pit. If the fish began jumping, I hopped in a rowboat and fished for an hour or so.
One night, there came a big storm with heavy rain. I curled up in my sleeping bag enjoying the sound of rain hitting the roof until a wall of water came down the hill and nearly washed me into the lake. After that, I moved my bedding onto the top of a picnic table.
One night, after a big rain, I hurriedly rowed down a long narrow pit on my way to the big lake. Chills went down my spine when I got off course and rowed under an overhanging willow tree.
I was paid a dollar an hour and sometimes worked 70 hours a week. Wild green apples, raspberries, and/or blackberries are what I usually ate for breakfast. Sometimes, the boss would fix me a bowl of cornflakes which might have been good were it not for the fact that the milk came from a cow who ate wild onions. When the concession stand opened, I ordered a Stewart’s cheeseburger and loaded it with condiments.
One night, my sister Lois came to get me. Bill and I were fishing and had just caught a big bass.
“They are really going to bite tonight,” Bill said.
To this day, I wish that I had gone home with Sis. We never caught another fish and it would be another three days before someone came to get me.
My girlfriend lived in Alexandria. I walked the five miles to see her on a Saturday night. On the way back one night, I hitched a ride with an elderly couple who had been drinking. I was soon screaming for them to stop the car and let me out. They ran three cars off the road.
In the 1980s and 1990s, I fished Morse Reservoir at night with Hughey Cravens. Most often, we used Texas-rigged plastic worms. Our best spots were creek channels breaks and a big hump.
My best five bass weighed 21-lbs. and were caught, at night, on March 7 from the back of Ramp Creek on Monroe Reservoir. All fell for an original Big-O crankbait handcrafted by Fred Young of East Tennessee. I would like to have some more of those lures.
It has been more than 20-years since I have night fished. That being said, I have reason to take it up again. My friend Gary Hardwick and Seth Simpkins recently fished Summit Lake post sundown. By sun-up they had caught and released 25 bass with only one short fish.
They were fishing Hardwick’s “Hard to Beat” 10-inch red shad worms. Their biggest bass was over six pounds.
“The bass seemed to come out of the cover and use the weed lines as travel corridors,” Hardwick said. “About midnight, I caught four in as many casts. Once the sun hit the water, it was over.”
I caught a big bass on his 10-inch green worm Sunday evening at 8:30. Find Hardwick on FaceBook or call him at 765-571-2666.
