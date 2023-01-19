South Africa generates 80% of its electricity by burning coal, more than any other industrialized nation. Some 200,000 people are directly employed by the coal mines, transports and power plants that dot the flatlands east of Johannesburg, but the prosperity of the rest of the nation also rests on a foundation of black rock.
Now, South Africa’s government, with the help of the U.S. and European nations, is embarking on an audacious plan to quit coal without undermining economic growth. If it works, the proposed transition to solar and wind power could fuel faster growth and create a template for coal-dependent nations to confront climate change.
This is a significant opportunity, and it deserves support and attention.
The United States has committed more than $1 billion as part of an $8.5 billion international aid package to catalyze South Africa’s shift to renewable energy, and, after two years of talks about the details, the government in Pretoria is to deliver a plan in February to carry it out.
Talk about the necessity for wealthy countries to help less wealthy countries is finally turning tangible. In November, a group of nations, including the United States, committed $20 billion for a similar partnership with Indonesia, then made a $15.5 million commitment to Vietnam in December. Other talks are underway, including with India.
America’s own response to climate change remains inadequate, and Americans are suffering as a result. But the country needs to help the rest of the world, too. South Africa is a promising place to start.
It needs more electricity. Its coal-fired power plants are regularly overwhelmed by demand, forcing rolling blackouts by the national power company, Eskom. They were worse than ever last year, leaving millions in major cities without power for hours at a time, disrupting the economy and slowing growth.
To generate more electricity, Eskom is completing two coal-burning power plants that will be among the world’s largest, projects that have been financed in part by billions of dollars in World Bank loans.
Most leaders in South Africa’s government regard those plants as the end of an era. Climate change is taking a growing toll on the country. Like many countries that are far from the equator, South Africa is experiencing drastic changes in temperature, and it has been plagued by droughts and flooding.
Many of the country’s existing coal-fired power plants need to be replaced in the coming years, and the rapid decline in the cost of wind and solar power generation means renewable energy can be substituted for coal at relatively little additional cost.
Last year, the country shut the first of those older power stations. It plans to build a solar and wind farm on the site — also with World Bank financing.
The international aid package under discussion with U.S. and European partners is intended to accelerate the energy transition. Under the South African government’s plans, which seek to ease the price of electricity during the transition, the country’s power plants still would produce 3.9 gigatons of carbon from now to 2050.
A consultancy, Meridian Economics, estimated in a 2020 report that a faster transition could prevent roughly half those emissions.
The South African government has estimated it will require about $98 billion over the next five years to start a faster transition — and several times more to finish the work. The $8.5 billion in aid is meant to help South Africa raise the rest.
Foreign aid can support investments in infrastructure that are less attractive to private investors. For example, building transmission lines from the best sites for generating renewable energy to people who need electricity.
A study of a similar effort in Chile, completed in 2019, found new transmission lines led to an increase of 51% in solar generation while sharply reducing prices for urban households.
The workers likely to lose jobs also will need help — and easing the effect on their lives and communities will maintain political support.
The scale of the aid represents a significant political breakthrough. But there is a very real danger that it’s not enough. Only 4% of the aid for South Africa is in the form of grants. The rest basically amounts to helping South Africa borrow money from foreign lenders to whom it already is heavily indebted.
Even without any borrowing for energy transition, the national debt is equal to more than two-thirds of gross domestic product.
For South Africa, there also will be a temptation to treat solar and wind as supplements rather than replacements for coal. Political leaders have made clear they are not willing to sacrifice growth, and even as the government pursues its plans, some have openly argued that coal remains the best option.
The hardest work remains ahead. Given the urgency of addressing climate change, and the momentum to extend similar aid to other nations, it will be crucial to learn, and adjust, quickly.
The New York Times