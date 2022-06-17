Juneteenth has many names. Juneteenth National Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Black Independence Day and Juneteenth Independence Day.
No matter how you refer to it, it is a day for somber remembrance. Juneteenth — June 19 — commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It was on that day in 1865 that Union soldiers — the United States Colored Troops — arrived in Galveston, Texas, and Union Gen. Gordon Granger announced the Civil War was over and slaves were free.
The announcement came more than two months after the war ended and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which became official on Jan. 1, 1863.
Former slaves immediately began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song and dance. The day became an annual celebration as former slaves and their descendants returned to Texas each June to mark the date.
As the years passed, the celebrations began to spread to other parts of the country, but it wasn’t until 2021 — more than 150 years later — that President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, and the day became a national holiday.
According to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, because the holiday falls on Father’s Day this year, the 2022 Juneteenth Day theme is Founding Fathers of Freedom.
With the increase in visibility of the holiday, more events are being held throughout the state to honor Freedom Day. Concerts and festivals, as well as educational programs, are being offered from Gary to Evansville. There will also be a parade June 20 in Washington, D.C. The event will include USCT re-enactors from across the country.
If you live in an area where there won’t be a celebration, here are some things you can do to honor the day, according to Juneteenth.com:
• At your workplace, bring in a guest speaker to further educate others about the occasion.
• Prepare a special meal at home or for co-workers to honor the day.
• Organize a neighborhood block party to celebrate the day.
• Rally local organizations to collaborate on a special event for the holiday.
• It is appropriate to say “Happy Juneteenth Day,” so share the phrase with others throughout the weekend.
And, as with other federal holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence Day, Monday should be a day of reflection. We should use this time to remember that grim time in our history and to honor those who suffered.
Kokomo Tribune