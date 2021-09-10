If local officials want to discuss COVID-19 policy in their counties, cities/towns or schools, those conversations must occur in public.
It’s not only right that constituents and media have the opportunity to listen so they can be informed about decision-making that could affect their day-to-day lives — it’s also the law.
Recently we’ve seen attempts by local governments to try to take their COVID-19 conversations behind closed doors, where they can discuss what they will (or won’t) do regarding the ongoing surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the community.
We saw this Aug. 19 when Fremont Community Schools improperly called an emergency executive session to discuss COVID policy and literally escorted (Angola) Herald Republican reporters out of the building in order to conduct their secret meeting.
KPC Media Group has filed a formal complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s Office for this alleged violation of the state’s Open Door Law. KPC is awaiting an advisory opinion from that office, which we expect will determine that yes, Fremont broke the law regarding open meetings.
Also, more recently, (Kendallville) News Sun staff halted the Noble County Commissioners from having an improper closed-door session with county health officer Dr. Terry Gaff, with commissioners trying to cite a code exception for “discussion of the assessment, design, and implementation of school safety and security measures, plans, and systems.”
After being challenged that Noble County government oversees no schools, and after pointing to previous guidance from the Public Access Counselor’s Office that this exception does not apply to discussions of COVID policy, the county scrapped the meeting.
In an informal opinion issued Oct. 1, 2020, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt — an appointee of then-Gov. Mike Pence who continues to serve under Gov. Eric Holcomb and is tasked with interpreting and advising government and the public on Indiana public access laws — wrote about the closed-door meeting exception, which was created for matters such as discussions of security cameras, alarm systems and active shooter response plans, not generalized policy discussion:
“While serious and not to be dismissed, COVID-19 is a passive threat insofar as public knowledge of public health plans will not give COVID a heads-up to target a child or a building. The virus, thankfully, does not have eyes and ears. The harm comes from the virus itself and not from knowledge of mitigation efforts,” Britt wrote. “It is difficult to imagine a scenario wherein those plans — or safety considerations generally — would be compromised if discussions were held during a public meeting.”
We understand and appreciate that COVID-19 is a hot-button issue and any discussion, even without any formal decision, is likely to be controversial.
We need to look no further afield than local school board meetings where some people have shown up both to plead for schools to re-enact mask mandates, while others have come to argue just the opposite.
But it is precisely because these matters are controversial and have broad impact on the public that those conversations must be held in a public setting, where, at the minimum, residents can attend to listen to the conversation their representatives are having.
