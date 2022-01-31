Changes to the 60-vote minimum to thwart a Senate filibuster were defeated by Republicans with the aid of two Democrats, and certainly each party has its fair share of hypocrisy when it comes to the congressional rule.
Both parties have used the filibuster to block legislation the majority supported, and both have criticized the tool when it blocked their efforts.
But what Democrats and Republicans should agree on is the issue at the center of the filibuster debate. They should all support the right of every American to cast a vote, a right that is at the heart of our democratic process.
The voting rights legislation would make elections similar in all states, provide adequate time for early voting and allow citizens to cast mail-in ballots for any reason.
It would allow for more forms of identification to be accepted in states that require voter ID, and it would make Election Day a national holiday.
In short, the measure would make it easier for people to vote. In theory, that could lead to more people voting, and isn’t that what we should all want?
Apparently not.
Republican-led state legislatures have focused on stiffening rules regulating the voting process. Indiana’s General Assembly is trying to make voters who request mail-in ballots swear under penaltty of perjury that they’re unable to appear in person to vote.
The question is why? The answer is a lie.
We still have elected officials who believe the 2020 election was stolen or altered by fraud. It’s a dangerous and unfounded belief.
Just look at Indiana, where record mail-in voting still resulted in Republicans dominating the 2020 election statewide.
There should be federal rules that guarantee fair elections. A voter’s rights shouldn’t be affected by whether they live in a Democratic or Republican state.
Democratic senators won’t be able to stop filibuster debate and will be required to find 60 votes to approve the separate voting rights measures. But Republicans will be unable to stifle calls for protecting elections, and they could find themselves having to answer some difficult questions if future close races appear to have been affected by the lack of a fair process.
If our elected officials really want to make a difference in the democratic process, they should find a way to overcome the level of apathy that finds so many eligible voters staying home on Election Day.
Making people care enough to even cast a vote. That would be a real difference maker.
Jeffersonville News and Tribune Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.