Young people should sense their community wants them to vote.
And when those young people turn out in solid numbers for an election, the factors leading to their participation should be maintained, enhanced and improved.
One prime way to encourage more young people to vote — the most fundamental expression of democracy — is to place a polling site on familiar turf. That is the case for older adults. Vigo County voting sites routinely include union halls, American Legion and VFW posts, firehouses, churches, armories and community centers — locations open to all but traditionally led and frequented by those over 30.
Nearly 15,000 students attend the four colleges in Vigo County. Terre Haute and the county need more of them to decide to stay here after graduation to live, work, raise families, fuel the economy and tax base and volunteer.
They will be more inclined to call this “home” if they feel the community wants their help in solving problems and improving the quality of life here. The act of voting in local elections provides such a connection.
College students are members of this community for however long they live here. Terre Haute and Vigo County rely on college students in census counts to secure federal funding for a gamut of services and needs. So, they should not feel like interlopers in local elections.
Thus, the Vigo County Election Board did the right thing last week by retaining ISU as one of 17 vote-center sites for the 2022 elections. The university’s Hulman Memorial Student Union building, a hub of campus activity, has served as a vote center for elections since 2018, and turnouts have paralleled centers elsewhere in the county.
ISU students, faculty and staff, and people from the area, showed up at the student union in good numbers for the 2020 general election. A total of 369 ballots were cast at the ISU site, exceeding turnouts at Pimento Firehouse (295), Boot City (247) and Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 (219).
Nonetheless, at a summer meeting, the Election Board said it was considering dropping ISU from its 2022 vote center roster, citing poor treatment of some poll workers by the public in past elections.
Respecting poll workers is certainly important in maintaining decorum at a polling site. It is also correctable, especially with first-time voters, through awareness efforts and reminders. Other concerns, such as parking and accessibility, can also be overcome through communication.
For its part, the university says it provides parking permits to all poll workers and leaves a pay lot open for free parking on Election Day. Mark Alesia, director of university communications, noted that ISU differs from other vote centers “in that it’s primarily used by people who walk there. ISU values the opportunity to serve as a vote center, and we’ve been recognized by Washington Monthly for being among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting.”
The Election Board twice turned down ISU’s offer to host a vote center before approving it four years ago. When the Republican-majority Election Board suggested dropping ISU, after it was the only vote center in the county in November 2020 to overwhelmingly favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden over GOP incumbent Donald Trump, the perception existed that politics could be driving the board’s decision.
Last week’s decision by the board helps mitigate that perception.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star
