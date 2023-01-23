The 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly has convened for the legislature’s biennial budget-writing session. It’s the kind of exercise that can make an ordinary citizen’s eyes glaze over.
Yet it is crucial work being done on behalf of Hoosiers, and issues of grave importance often get wrapped up in the discussions and debates about how tax revenues are spent and how the state meets its constitutional obligations.
But state finances won’t be the only item on the agenda. A range of issues — including those motivated by ideology and the culture wars — will get their share of time in the spotlight.
Among major issues set for deliberation is Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to do away with textbook fees for Hoosier school kids. Indiana’s massive $6.1 billion budget surplus gives legislators plenty of breathing room to give serious consideration to such a plan.
Whatever serious debate occurs will be between Republicans. That’s because the GOP, which enjoys supermajority status in both houses of the legislature as well as control over the executive branch, doesn’t have to pay much attention to anything minority Democrats have to say.
That doesn’t mean the majority party can pay no attention to the people. Legislators are elected to serve voters. Don’t let them forget that.
We urge citizens to interact with their representatives. It’s easy to contact legislators to share views. Here’s how:
• Members of the Indiana House of Representatives may be reached by phone at 800-382-9842.
• Members of the Indiana Senate may be reached at 800-382-9467.
• The mailing address for representatives and senators is 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
• If you have online access, there is a wealth of information, including email addresses of legislators, about the General Assembly and related services at www.IN.gov/legislative.
The legislative delegation representing Madison County residents has changed since the November election. It no longer has any Democrats in it. This updated list, with more specific information, also runs on the opinion page periodically:
• Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, District 25. Phone: 317-232-9400, 800-382-9467. Email: Senator.Gaskill@iga.in.gov.
• Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, District 53. Phone: 317-232-9651, 800-382-9841. Email: h53@iga.in.gov.
• Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, District 88. Phone: 317-234-0931, 317-232-9600, 800-382-9841. Email: h88@iga.in.gov.
• Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-Anderson, District 36. Phone: 317-234-0931, 800-382-9841. Email: h36@iga.in.gov.
• Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, District 35. Phone: 317-232-9643, 800-382-9841. Email: h35@iga.in.gov.
• Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, District 31. Phone: 317-232-9651, 800-382-9841. Email: h31@iga.in.gov.
Rep. Todd Huston of Carmel is speaker of the House; Sen. Rodric Bray of Martinsville is the Senate president.
Another avenue for interacting with legislators can be at meetings sponsored by organization. Unlike in years past, the legislative review meetings sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce were discontinued last year.
Government is at its best when citizens are informed and engaged.
Lawmakers work for you. Let them know your opinions.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star