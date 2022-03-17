Acts of hatred are the antithesis of justice.
As a nation of laws, America must hold accountable perpetrators of violence driven by racial hatred. Finally, after 122 years of failure, the U.S. Congress has passed a bill making lynching a federal hate crime. That inexcusable delay exemplifies the difficulty of loosening racism’s tight grip on this country’s legal system.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on March 7. The House approved the legislation in February, with one Republican representative each from Georgia, Kentucky and Texas opposing. Its final step before becoming law is President Joe Biden’s signature, which is expected.
The Till Anti-Lynching Act specifically federally criminalizes acts of hatred resulting in death or serious bodily injury, The New York Times reported.
While most lynchings occurred in the South, Indiana is among states where a number of such heinous acts were documented.
One infamous one occurred a bit north of Anderson in Marion, the county seat of adjoining Grant County.
Three Black men — James Cameron, Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith — were arrested one August night in 1930 and charged with the armed robbery and murder of Claude Deeter, a white factory worker, and the rape of Mary Ball, his companion.
A mob in the thousands soon descended on the jail with crowbars and sledgehammers, overwhelming police (who were never ordered to shoot) and pulling Shipp and Smith from their cells. The two were beaten, dragged to the center of town and lynched.
Lawrence Beitler, a local photographer, recorded Shipp and Smith’s bodies swaying from a tree, surrounded by what looks like a social event attended by a crowd of men, women and children. The photograph became the country’s most iconic lynching image, with copies circulating around the world.
Cameron also was pulled outside and a noose tossed around his neck. An unknown bystander shouted that Cameron, the youngest of the three, was innocent; his life was inexplicably spared.
The lynchings inspired a poem, “Strange Fruit,” by Abel Meeropol, who then set it to music. The jazz/blues song, made famous by Billie Holiday, continues to be recorded by new generations.
Shipp and Smith’s lynchings were among thousands that the Equal Justice Initiative documented from 1877 to 1950. There were 4,081 lynchings in 12 Southern states during that period.
Eighteen were recorded in Indiana. Besides Grant County, lynchings took place in Clark, Henry, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Marion, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
Making lynching a federal hate crime has been attempted more than 200 times over the decades. All failed, until now.
The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act cannot erase what happened in Terre Haute or elsewhere. It does, however, provide an additional tool to deter other such atrocities and hold accountable those who commit violence out of racial hatred.
