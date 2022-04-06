During confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Republican senators accused Democrats of playing politics.
The proceedings opened with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, acknowledging that Barrett’s confirmation was all but guaranteed.
For the next several days, Barrett — who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump — faced questions from Democrats about hot-topic issues including climate change, health care and whether children should be separated from their parents along the Southern border.
While questioning at times was intense, it was nothing like last month’s hearings for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
It was Graham who at the beginning of Jackson’s hearings acknowledged the importance of Biden’s nomination: Jackson was not just the first former public defender to stand before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she was also the first Black woman.
“The hearings are going to be challenging for you, informative for the public and respectful by us,” Graham said.
He was insinuating Republicans would not follow the example set by Democrats in the hearings for both Barrett and then-nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “I hope we can meet those criteria, …” Graham told Jackson. “It won’t be a circus.”
But Republicans did not meet those criteria. They were not respectful, and Jackson’s hearings did, in fact, become a circus.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, noted that he had met Jackson when both were students at Harvard Law School, and he opened questioning by sharing pleasantries with her, but moments later, Cruz was berating Democrats for their disgraceful behavior at Kavanaugh’s hearing.
Soon, he moved on to berating Jackson concerning her thoughts about Critical Race Theory, books taught at the school one of her children attends and what he suggested were weak sentences she had handed down to defendants charged with child pornography.
These are the same sex crimes cases Jackson had described as the most difficult of her career. She said the cases continue to give her nightmares.
Republicans knew before Jackson’s hearings started where they stood on the nominee. The time Republican committee members spent speaking to Jackson was aimed more at airing their complaints than questioning Jackson.
In an announcement Friday saying he would not support Jackson’s nomination, U.S. Sen Todd Young, R-Indiana, added that every Supreme Court nominee deserves a thorough but fair vetting, something he said had not been afforded to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.
“Restoring civility to the Supreme Court confirmation process is in our national interest,” he said. “It can help rebuild trust in both the Court and the Senate itself.”
In their remarks during last month’s hearings, Graham, Cruz and other Republicans made clear they believe the proceedings should be respectful and civil. Now, they just need to practice what they preach.
Kokomo Tribune