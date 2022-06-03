Indiana’s supermajority of lawmakers should never be confused with a group that has its fingers on the pulse of most Hoosiers.
Ten days ago, with gas prices soaring, inflation raging and citizens hurting over real issues facing the state, these lawmakers gallantly galloped into the Statehouse to do nothing more than ban transgender females from competing in girls school sports.
Rather than leaning into real solutions to actual issues, they attacked those who are already powerless and marginalized over a sports “problem” that does not even exist.
What a courageous crew this is.
The Republican leadership of the General Assembly saw fit to meet in special session May 24 to override the veto by Gov. Eric Holcomb of its transgender sports bill.
The governor, who is never to be confused with a bleeding heart liberal, vetoed the bill at the end of the last legislative session because he said it did not provide a consistent policy for what he called fairness in K-12 sports.
While Holcomb was right to veto the measure, his explanation at the time would have been stronger and more accurate if he had labeled the act for what it was — an unnecessary incursion into the business of athletic competition, which is more than capable of handling on its own the challenges presented by transgender athletes.
Republicans pushing the bill claimed it was needed to protect the integrity of female sports and opportunities for girls to gain college athletic scholarships. It’s been striking that proponents have pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.
To his credit, the governor stood by his veto after the override vote and elaborated on his position, emphasizing the lack of compelling need for such legislation.
“There remains zero cases and the process, which is managed by the (Indiana High School Athletic Association), is working. I stand behind my decision to veto HB 1041.”
The measure is one of more than a dozen that have been adopted across the country by Republican-led state legislatures. This spate of new laws represents a movement hatched in conservative think tanks to promote cultural wedge issues as a way to raise money and motivate its small but powerful voting base.
Sadly, this represents another example of what Indiana gets with a politically unbalanced government ruled by a supermajority that listens only to Hoosiers with conservative leanings.
To no one’s surprise, the state was immediately sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which claims the law violates the constitutional rights of transgender athletes under Title IX. Once again, a foolish act by lawmakers will cost the state money while accomplishing nothing.
Targeting the vulnerable is an unwise and unwelcome legislative strategy. An appropriate response is for Hoosiers to take note and take action.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star