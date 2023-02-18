Criminal justice reformers are mistakenly finding comfort in a federal court ruling last month that took Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to task for removing a twice-elected, reform-oriented county prosecutor from office.
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said the Republican governor violated both the First Amendment and Florida law by ousting State Attorney Andrew Warren — a Democrat elected by voters in Hillsborough County — for speaking against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban and proposed legislation to criminalize gender-affirming care.
But DeSantis’ blatantly political and anti-democratic maneuver worked.
Warren remains out of office. Voters in the historically Democratic county remain disenfranchised and are stuck with an unelected, tough-on-crime prosecutor chosen by DeSantis because, Hinkle said, he couldn’t restore Warren to office.
Reform prosecutors generally seek to divert lower-level defendants to treatment, reserving the harshest prosecution for the most dangerous crimes. Many reformers question the cozy relationship that traditional prosecutors have with police and the hands-off attitude they too often take in officer misconduct cases.
Reform prosecutors come from both major parties. But most are Democrats who represent urban areas.
The Tampa case and others illustrate the GOP’s ominous strategy to thwart the reform prosecutor movement: Misuse state processes that were designed to protect against corrupt or incompetent county officials. Declare the actions to be legitimate state preemption of local decision-making in the name of public safety.
Republican politicians and their law enforcement allies are now following this playbook around the nation, as summarized in a January report by the Local Solutions Support Center and the Public Rights Project.
Attacks against prosecutorial discretion come in the form of lawsuits, legislation and state bar complaints.
Republican lawmakers in Texas are considering bills that would empower state Attorney General Ken Paxton — who, ironically, remains in office despite being indicted on felonies — to block locally elected prosecutors from limiting enforcement of any criminal offense.
Iowa’s Republican governor proposed restructuring state government to let the attorney general (a Republican) take cases from district attorneys like the recently elected reform D.A. in Polk County, a Democrat. And on and on.
Left unexamined, the anti-reform movement’s arguments may sound rational.
Virginia Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares said: “Prosecutors cannot cherry pick laws to enforce and laws to ignore — that’s not how our government works.”
The barb was directed at Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, a Democrat, who promised to focus on violent crimes and not prosecute certain traffic cases and misdemeanors.
But selective enforcement is how government does and must work. There are too many minor offenses committed in most jurisdictions to prosecute. Local voters pick their district attorneys on how they will use their limited resources.
Prosecutorial discretion can be abused — for example, if a district attorney goes after Asian shoplifters but not Latino ones. But the proper remedies are civil rights suits, court orders and elections.
Subversion of elections like Warren’s and others, if successful, will not stop with district attorneys. Republicans may see their future in Jackson, Mississippi. The state House has signed on to a plan to carve out a new jurisdiction within the Black-majority city with judges and prosecutors appointed by three state officials, all of whom are white (no Black has held statewide office in since 1890).
The move is ostensibly a response to crime. If it succeeds, it will be a case of white Republicans assaulting justice reform, local government, majority rule, Democrats and Black voting on a scale surpassing anything DeSantis or other Republicans have attempted.
