Should Indiana legalize the recreational use of marijuana? Pretty much all signs point to yes.
The Indiana Democratic Party is pushing for legalization, in line with policies in neighbor states Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. But, of course, Republicans have supermajorities in both houses of the Indiana legislature and also control the governor’s office.
The Hoosier state is late to the pot party; much of America has already decriminalized it and accepted that the positives of legal THC outweigh traditional arguments against it. In all, 18 states have legalized recreational use, and 13 others have decriminalized possession of small amounts.
A recent Washington Post poll showed almost 75% of Americans think it is perfectly moral to use cannabis (up from 65% in 2018). That shatters the morality shield some politicians want to hide behind.
Among U.S. adults, 54% believe recreational/medical cannabis should be legal. That number soars to 68% for Gen Z and millennials 18-34. Gen Xers (born in 1966 to 1980) also strongly support legal pot.
The only group widely against it is the generation born from 1929 to 1945. And even in that age group, support is ticking upward.
The benefits of legal marijuana far outweigh the challenges, and Indiana should look toward legal pot states to help in drafting its own policies.
The tax revenue benefits are considerable. According to a Marijuana Policy Project report in May, states that have legalized recreational use of marijuana had accumulated nearly $8 billion in tax money since legal sales of cannabis began in 2014.
Legal marijuana is a tremendous growth industry. Just ask John Boehner, former speaker of the U.S. House. Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, is a board member of Acreage Holdings, a multistate chain of marijuana cultivating, processing and dispensing businesses.
Pot has safe pain management benefits; the level of security throughout the growing processes can be well regulated; and, for the most part, the stigma of pot use has gone up in smoke.
Legalizing marijuana would let police spend more time dealing with serious issues. It would also lower the jail population, saving taxpayer money. A sister bill to expunge pot possession charges would allow those convicted on marijuana charges better opportunities for employment.
Legalization would bring the pot trade out of shadowy backrooms and alleys and into the light of day, making it much safer for buyers and sellers.
The microbrew industry is a good example . Indiana state laws strictly limited the production of beer for generations, but as the laws have been relaxed, microbrewers and gastropubs have proliferated and drawn droves of patrons, helping revitalize downtowns and other areas.
Many of the arguments against cannabis are the same ones used against legal gambling two decades ago. Anarchy didn’t ensue when Indiana made gambling legal. Today, the gambling industry provides entertainment for millions and generates hundreds of millions of tax dollars annually.
To paraphrase Reggae icon Peter Tosh, it’s time for Indiana to legalize marijuana, not criticize it. It’ll make your music sound better, and it might stimulate the late night pizza business.
Washington Times-Herald
