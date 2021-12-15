Among all the wrong-headed pieces of legislation concocted by the extreme partisan wing of the General Assembly’s ruling Republican Party, it is hard to label the GOP plan to politicize Hoosier school board races as the worst.
It faces stiff historical competition.
There is the 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act — the antithesis of Hoosier hospitality. And the 2005 photo ID law, heralded as a remedy to a nonexistent voter fraud scourge, years before the ghost scourge went national. Then there is a 2019 law that took away Hoosiers’ ability to choose their state superintendents of public instruction, as they had for 166 years, and give the power to the governor.
That is just a sampling of nearly two decades of extremism in the legislature. There, Republicans hold 71% of the Indiana House seats and 78% of the Indiana Senate seats, far beyond their share of the vote in statewide races, aided by legislative districts strategically drawn by GOP legislators themselves.
Such dominance lets them forward detrimental ideas, like politicizing Hoosiers’ local school boards. And this plan is indeed bad. It has no redeeming qualities. None.
As with all of these schemes, the Republicans give this party-serving idea a shiny coat of rationalization to cover up the real political motives.
By introducing a bill requiring school board candidates to declare a political party, Republicans will be “ensuring that parents have more insight and input into the curricular materials and surveys being used in their schools,” said Todd Huston, Republican speaker of the Indiana House.
Wrong. In reality, the placement of an “R” or “D” or “L” next to a school board candidate’s name would simply empower party bosses to recruit and fund candidates willing to serve the politicos’ election-driven objectives.
Currently, our nonpartisan school board candidates are often the most carefully chosen by voters. The lack of a party label leads voters to study the choices, attend candidate forums by groups like the League of Women Voters and read pre-election interviews in the local newspaper. Those choices cannot be made by simply finding the “R” or “D” or “L.”
In the 2020 election, nearly half of Donald Trump’s votes in Vigo County came from voters casting a straight-ticket ballot for all Republicans.
By contrast, there was no straight-tickein the nonpartisan 2020 school board races. Eight total candidates ran for three seats. Voters ousted two incumbents — a rarity in partisan elections. Those were thoughtful selections, not automatic reflexes guided by party labels.
The real motivation for injecting politics into hometown schools is to expand a political party’s influence.
Republicans are seizing on unrest about no-win decisions school boards must make to keep kids safe in the COVID-19 pandemic. A partisan election would let state and national party leaders dictate the substance of candidates’ campaigns, pressuring them to inflate issues of emotional appeal that are of minimal relevance in their community. School board candidates who normally are not overtly political would have to get overtly political.
Would a school board dominated by one party approve contracts of teachers who requested a primary ballot for the opposing party?
The toxic atmosphere in Congress and statehouses needs to be fixed, not spread into Hoosier schools. Keep control of schools in the hands of independent local residents, not a political party machine.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star
