Kids can be heroes. Five-year-olds can set examples, inspire others.
The recent distribution of youth COVID-19 vaccines in Vigo County and other communities revealed a strength within Hoosier youngsters and their parents. The anticipated 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines became available Nov. 5 at vaccination sites around the state.
The Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials approved opening the vaccinations for kids 5-11. That means 28 million more Americans are eligible for the vaccine. COVID-19 has killed more than 751,000 people in the U.S. since March 2020. More than 46 million in this country have contracted the infection.
Children generally had less severe symptoms of COVID-19 until its delta variant sent the virus surging again, especially through the unvaccinated population this fall. The chance to vaccinate elementary school-age kids can protect them and older adults around them, particularly grandparents.
Inoculations also mean those students can have fewer school disruptions. Quarantines for teachers, staff and students have frequently led to kids learning online instead of in person — a necessary but less desirable educational alternative. By rolling up their sleeves, the children are helping their families and school staffers return to a more normal life.
Like older Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients, participating 5- to 11-year-olds will get two shots, about one-third of an adult dose, 21 days apart. The American Academy of Pediatrics supported the vaccines and continued precautions such as masking indoors, and notably in-person learning. Vaccinating younger students will make the latter more possible.
“Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a huge step forward,” AAP President Lee Savio Beers said in a Nov. 3 news release. It added that “vaccinating children will protect children’s health and allow them to fully engage in all of the activities that are so important to their health and development. Parents can enjoy greater peace of mind gathering with family members this winter and sending their children to school, sports and other events.”
Pfizer clinical trials involving 3,000 children ages 5-11 showed no serious side effects, USA Today has reported. A much discussed side effect — a swelling of the heart muscle known as myocarditis — showed up in about 70 boys ages 16-17 out of 1 million and 8 of 1 million girls the same ages, the paper reported. Younger children in clinical trials had no myocarditis cases.
The benefits of preventing COVID-19 in children and teens outweighed the risks of any side effects, the FDA and CDC panels agreed.
Sadly, the value of vaccinations against a life-threatening pandemic now 20 months long has been clouded by political posturing and rampant social media misinformation. The kids and their families who lean on credible public health resources and family physicians, and then line up to get their inoculations, are helping this community restore its health, quality of life and economy. They are heroes.
