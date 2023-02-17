A bill that would provide funding increases to local public health departments passed the Indiana Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services recently, but its unanimous approval belies the welcome it received from some Hoosiers.
For more than an hour Feb. 2, state residents testified against Senate Bill 4, a priority piece of legislation for Gov. Eric Holcomb and Senate Republican leaders.
The comments “mostly consisted of vaccine misinformation and denigrating the senators for introducing the ‘tyrannical’ bill that enabled ‘child abuse’ and a ‘state takeover’ of local health departments,” the Indiana Capital Chronicle reports.
In August 2021, Holcomb established the Governor’s Public Health Commission and charged its 15 members with examining the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana’s public health system and recommending improvements.
The commission submitted a lengthy report to Holcomb this past August.
It advocated starting a health care workforce plan to mitigate staffing shortfalls, increasing access to state data for local health departments, establishing a strategic equipment stockpile plus boosting public health spending by about 65%.
Indiana ranks 48th among states in public health funding, spending about $55 per Hoosier or $36 less than the national average of $91.
The commission sought to bring the state to the average for about $243 million a year.
Asking for less than the commission’s original suggestion, Holcomb is seeking $120 million in fiscal year 2024 and an additional $227 million in 2025 for public health services throughout the state.
Under the proposal, counties that voluntarily accept the increased funding must meet higher quality standards to better address Indiana’s public health issues.
Those local health departments that take the funding must provide or ensure they’ll provide a new set of core public health services, said Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator and a member of the commission. Some are now state-required.
Local health departments would be required to provide maternal and child health services, SB 4 says. Counties that take the funding will report health metrics to the state for publication.
The bill was sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee, as there’s no price tag for it yet.
Public health departments protect Hoosiers’ most valuable asset: their very well-being.
They promote healthy lifestyles, research disease and injury prevention plus detect, prevent and respond to infectious diseases. But they need the appropriate funding to perform those tasks.
Should SB 4 wind up on Holcomb’s desk, he should sign it. And let’s hope a majority of counties acknowledge the overwhelming need for robust public health services and accept the funding to better the lives of residents.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette