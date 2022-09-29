The city of Fort Wayne opened cooling stations five times this summer to help combat high temperatures and heat indices. At a “feels like” temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more, spending time outdoors becomes dangerous. Without access to air conditioning, residents could suffer fatigue and dehydration, cramps, heat exhaustion — even heat stroke or death.
According to an August report by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit risk management research firm, Indiana and other middle-of-the-country states will become part of an “extreme heat belt” in the next 30 years.
While other parts of the nation will have hotter temperatures, many counties stretching from eastern Texas to southwestern Michigan — including northeast Indiana’s Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley counties — could see at least one day each year where it feels like 125 degrees or more outside. The report said this can be especially problematic for states such as Indiana that aren’t used to extreme heat and might not have enough air conditioners or cooling stations to keep people safe. Yet Hoosier lawmakers continue to ignore the climate crisis, and even went out of their way eight years ago to repeal an energy-efficiency initiative.
In 2012, then-Gov. Mitch Daniels launched a clean-energy program that required all electricity customers to pay a monthly fee to promote energy efficiency. It had been set up to produce energy savings of 2% by 2019, cut air pollution and reduce the need to build additional coal-fired power plants.
The General Assembly in 2014 repealed the program and prohibited state agencies from forcing utilities to meet efficiency goals.
“I think it goes without saying that reducing, if not eliminating, fossil fuels from our energy mix is critical,” Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizens Action Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for utility ratepayers, affordable health care and a clean environment, told The Journal Gazette.
He suggests reinstating Daniels’ energy-efficiency savings goals, incentivizing businesses and manufacturers to decarbonize their industrial processes, improving energy-efficiency standards for buildings plus investing in electric buses and light rail in the state’s major metropolitan areas.
Climate change is driven by carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses. Ten states account for 51% of this country’s carbon dioxide released from energy and electricity. Indiana is one of them, emitting about 190 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2018, eighth highest in the nation, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In both 2019 and 2020, more coal was consumed in Indiana than all but two states, data from the Energy Information Administration shows. That’s because the Hoosier state has never required electricity utilities to generate more power from renewable energy sources. Olson said some Indiana electric utilities are making significant moves toward renewable energy. NIPSCO will be carbon-free by 2028, he said, making a rapid transition to clean energy. Indiana Michigan Power spokesman Tracy Warner told The Journal Gazette I&M also will retire its last coal-fired plant by 2028, and the company already generates 80% of its electricity from renewable sources.
“We remain a state that pretty much rewards utilities merely for spending money and increasing sales,” Olson said. “So let’s start encouraging them and incentivize them to spend money in ways that will reduce our carbon footprint and reduce emissions.”
Heat causes more deaths per year than any other natural risk. Thirty years ago, northeast Indiana would have seen an average of three days at 100 degrees or higher. By 2053, First Street Foundation data suggests, 17 days could be in the 100s and an additional 56 days could top 90 degrees. Posey County, the southwesternmost county in Indiana, is expected to have the highest number of days above 100 degrees: 47 in 30 years. Today it averages 27 days above 100 degrees.
Climate change is real, and the First Street Foundation provides a glimpse into the nation’s future if state and federal governments ignore legislation designed to reduce carbon emissions. Indiana can begin by restarting Gov. Daniels’ clean-energy program of 2012, allowing ratepayers to procure their own energy and incentivizing utilities to close coal-fueled power plants in the next legislative session.
