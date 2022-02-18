College preparedness is a national problem. More than 1.7 million college freshmen take remedial courses each year. That annual cost is $1.3 billion, according to a 2016 report by the nonpartisan policy institute Center for American Progress, the latest available estimate.
Much of that money is wasted: Fewer than 50% of students in remedial courses complete them. But Indiana Commission for Higher Education information since 2013 proves the state’s emphasis on college readiness is paying life-altering dividends for many students and families. Since 2011, 22% fewer Hoosiers have required college remediation.
Setting the pace in college attendance today are low-income students enrolled in Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program. More Scholars than ever — 88% who completed the program and earned full tuition to a public university — attended college in 2019.
The key to economic stability now is post-secondary education, from trade training to a bachelor’s degree. And Indiana’s long-term focus on college preparedness proves government emphasis can lead to desired outcomes.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration recently released results of the first studies of Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K, which provides access to high-quality preschools to low-income children.
They lay out successes of early childhood education — and, like college-readiness, a needed statewide emphasis on kindergarten prep.
A Center for Early Learning study at Purdue University followed 376 children in On My Way Pre-K for several years. It found they outperformed comparative children on the state’s ILEARN English/language arts tests in grades 3 and 4.
The second study, a Kindergarten Readiness Indicators assessment by the University of Chicago, measured oral language, literacy and math skills of 1,608 of the 2,476 Hoosiers in On My Way Pre-K last spring. It compared their readiness with national norms of higher-income children.
On My Way Pre-K students’ scores averaged at or above those national targets on 29% of language and literacy skills and 40% of math skills — still below the national average in most cases, but better than students with high-quality pre-K.
“The studies show that Indiana’s investment in high-quality early education for the children of lower-income families is helping (these) learners achieve at their greatest potential for years to come,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“Giving children a good start on their education pathway delivers a more well-prepared student and ultimately a ready-to-go workforce.”
Readying young children for kindergarten prepares little ones to become learners. The next step must be state incentives for investments to develop high-quality pre-K centers in less populated counties, as well as scholarships and grants for early childhood educators.
All children deserve to start school with a pencil box full of knowledge and confidence.
The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette
