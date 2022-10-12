Citing a crisis in confidence that Americans have shown with the electoral process, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the creation last week of a public integrity unit in his office.
The Republican elections chief took pains to make it clear there is no systemic problem with Ohio elections.
But it is the national questioning of election integrity that has prompted LaRose to create the division.
We would feel much better about this decision if the crisis in confidence LaRose is responding to was not created by former President Donald Trump without evidence.
More than 60 court cases ruled against the Trump campaign claim of voting irregularities.
The Trump administration’s attorney general investigated and called the allegations bull-bleep.
It didn’t derail the “Stop the Steal” rally Trump presided over on Jan. 6, 2021.
It was a shameful day when the president of the United States told his followers he would join them in a march to the Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote certification that made Joe Biden president.
Everyone in America and billions around the world saw a riotous band of citizens marauding through the Capitol because they believed, evidence be damned, that the election making Biden president was a fraud.
LaRose is absolutely right that consent of the governed depends on confidence in our elections.
But while it is politically advantageous for LaRose to configure his office as if the crisis of confidence has some basis in fact, it is a terrible abuse of his office to provide even an ounce of credibility to an assertion that has already sparked a riot in Washington.
We do not oppose a public integrity unit in the Ohio secretary of state’s office, as long as LaRose is transparent that the motive behind this is Republican politics and not voting irregularities in Ohio or the United States.
For many citizens, the crisis of confidence, has newfound credibility because LaRose has announced a division to address the issue.
An issue, he says, that is not a problem in Ohio.
Toledo Blade