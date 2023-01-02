Ohioans take care of one another; that’s no secret. Still, it is encouraging to learn that in a recent WalletHub report on “2022’s States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections” only two outperformed the Buckeye State.
Wisconsin and Massachusetts may do just a bit better, but Ohio came in a close third in the overall rankings. In fact, when it comes to the “protection” column (financial elder-abuse laws), Ohio was first in the nation.
We were ranked 26th for prevalence of elder abuse gross neglect and exploitation complaints, 19th for resources available and 11th for both total long-term care ombudsman program funding and the number of certified volunteer ombudsman.
Wonderful news, right?
Well, there was one number in the report that should raise some eyebrows. Ohio is ranked a dismal 41st for nursing home quality.
According to authors of the report, this metric measured the share of certified nursing home beds rated 4 or 5 stars. One could interpret that as meaning it is possible there are plenty of nursing-home beds rated 3 stars.
But is “adequate” what we want for our loved ones for whom it is best that they reside in nursing homes?
Fortunately, improvement on this front is possible. And now that we know there is much room for that improvement, facilities should be inspired to go the extra mile.
Financial resources for doing so may be the challenge, and that is where it becomes difficult to balance quality of service with remaining affordable for Ohio families.
“Our elderly population is especially vulnerable during this period of high inflation, so it’s important to make sure they have adequate living conditions and don’t get taken advantage of financially,” the report says.
It’s a fine line to walk, but we’ve got to try. And given how well Ohio does in other metrics regarding the care and protection of our elderly residents, we know this, too, is possible.
Youngstown Vindicator