Child poverty is bad for the United States. And we’re paying a terrible social and economic cost for letting it continue. Children who grow up in poor families are more likely to struggle in school, suffer from stress and have poor health compared with children in families living well above the poverty line.
A growing body of research has found that adults who grew up very poor tend to have lower earnings, heavier reliance on public assistance, more health problems and are more likely to become entangled in the criminal justice system. A landmark 2019 National Academy of Sciences report estimated that childhood poverty costs the U.S. from $800 billion to $1.1 trillion a year through reduced adult productivity, increased costs of crime and health expenditures.
The U.S. has one of the highest rates of child poverty among industrialized countries, and poverty here is disproportionately high among children of color, furthering systemic inequities. So it’s deeply frustrating that one of the nation’s most potentially powerful tools to reduce childhood poverty — the expanded federal child tax credit — was allowed to expire this month without even a vote in the Senate.
From July through December, about 36 million households with more than 61 million children received federal monthly payments of up to $300 per child. The longtime tax benefit that was increased and broadened for a year under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The president and many Democratic lawmakers intended to extend the more generous tax credit for several years and make certain provisions permanent through Build Back Better.
That hope was dashed — perhaps temporarily — last month when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, whose vote was crucial to passage, announced he wouldn’t support the bill. He cited the cost and details of the tax credit as concern.
Fine, make changes to make the expanded version more sustainable. But abandoning this transformational expansion of the child tax credit would be a terrible mistake and set back efforts to lift the next generation out of poverty.
As part of President Trump’s 2017 tax bill, Congress doubled the value of the credit, but the poorest families got little or nothing because they didn’t earn enough to get the full amount. The American Rescue Plan made the maximum payment available to families who earned little or no income, transforming the credit into a powerful anti-poverty program that worked.
By November, the tax credit kept 3.8 million children from poverty, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, reducing the monthly child poverty rate by 29.4%.
During the six months of payments, researchers found that three out of four families mostly spent the initial payments on food, bills, clothing, housing, school and child care rather than save the money.
Among families receiving food stamps, three-quarters said they used the child payments on overdue utility bills or to prevent eviction or foreclosure. And researchers have seen no evidence that the payments caused parents to stop working, which is opponents’ primary criticism of expanding the credit to poor families; Manchin and GOP lawmakers have pushed for work requirements as a child tax credit condition.
What’s frustrating is that skeptics care more about the theoretical possibility that a small number of people will choose not to work as a result of the child tax credit payments rather than the proven reduction in child poverty and hunger during six months of payments.
Most other wealthy industrialized countries provide a child allowance to families, recognizing that raising kids is expensive and society benefits by having healthy, well-cared-for children. Unlike the U.S., most countries ensure the poorest families get the maximum benefit because they need help the most.
It’s time for this country to value and support families across the income spectrum by reviving the expanded child tax credit and making it permanent.
Los Angeles Times
