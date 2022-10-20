Oregon’s Department of Consumer and Business Services has examined workers’ compensation rates by state every two years since 1986, and Indiana’s rates have consistently ranked among the nation’s lowest.
Indiana was 49th among all states and the District of Columbia in the amount charged to businesses to cover medical costs associated with workplace injuries, according to the latest Oregon Workers’ Compensation Premium Rate Ranking report for 2020.
The Hoosier state likely won’t move up in the rankings in 2024. Earlier this month, Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy Beard approved an average decrease of 10.3% for workers’ comp rates.
The rate cut takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. It was recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau, a private association of insurance companies licensed to write workers’ comp insurance in the state.
“The 10.3% decrease represents a savings to Indiana businesses of approximately $80 million,” Beard said in a statement Oct. 4. “We are pleased to approve a rate decrease that helps support Indiana businesses and Indiana workers.”
Work is safer in the U.S. than it was before 1970, when Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to ensure safer working conditions by setting and enforcing safety standards. But the issue for workers is who is liable for an injury if a person is harmed on the job.
Companies will often try to shift blame to the employee for a work-related injury, Marquita Walker, interim chair and associate professor of labor studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, told The Journal Gazette.
“Corporations are in business to make a profit, nothing else,” she said. “So when you look at things through that lens, you can see why the shift toward liability always, always, is going to go to worker error.
“The worker did something to cause him or her to be harmed, and consequently the corporation is not liable for that, and that saves them money. I suspect that’s exactly what this decrease in workers’ comp is right now.”
The state Department of Insurance attributes the rate cut to the long-term decline in workers’ compensation claims nationwide, and the lower average costs per claim in Indiana for indemnity and medical benefits.
Workers are indeed safer now than they used to be, Walker said, but they’re not as safe as they could be.
“We see the most injuries in construction, manufacturing, the building trades; it’s just pervasive every place,” Walker said. “All of the rules and policies are so slanted toward corporations, and they try to distance themselves to many liability issues because that costs some money.”
It’s the job of state government to balance what it believes will incentivize workers and employers to stay in Indiana. State officials must ask themselves, will Indiana lose workers if we do this, or will we gain employers if we do that?
The Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau apparently has determined the Hoosier state will not lose workers as a result of the rate cut.
There will be industries, such as manufacturing and construction, where the average decrease in insurance rates could be lower, and others, like the financial industry, where a cut could be more than 10.3%.
Indiana businesses will see a benefit to their bottom lines beginning in 2023. But we’ll have to wait to learn whether Hoosier workers will find it easier or harder to receive workers’ compensation after an on-the-job injury.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette