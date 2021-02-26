When the gavel signaled the start of the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly, lawmakers began considering the merits of many health care related bills.
That’s typical for every legislative session.
What was atypical was that they were doing so as a pandemic had a tight grip locally and globally, though falling case numbers and positivity rates indicate that hold is loosening in Indiana.
But the pandemic has spread across our existence like water soaking a paper towel.
It should be no surprise, then, that COVID-19 spilled over into legislation at the Statehouse, including the now defunct Senate Bill 48, which failed to be heard by the Committee on Health and Provider Services.
By way of background, a bill is assigned to a specific committee based on subject matter. That’s the first step for a bill, but it must be heard in committee before moving on in the legislative process.
As we told readers in a mid-January editorial, SB 48 sought to limit to 14 days the time in which a mandate issued by a local health officer or health board could be in effect, unless a county or city official were to approve extending it. The same time restriction would apply to the governor.
The legislation was an outgrowth of actions taken by health officers and by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who consulted medical experts, as they sought to wrestle COVID-19 into submission by mandating that Hoosiers take measures to guard against its spread.
Some thought their actions an overreach of authority that had negative consequences, especially for businesses that rely on customer foot traffic.
The bill also sought to limit fines a local health department could assess for violations of local orders, including for failure to mask up or keep your distance.
We believe the overreach rested with the authors of SB 48, but their concerns should not go unheard as did their legislation.
It is appropriate to second-guess the far-reaching actions of those in authority. After all, health officers — who have the medical training to establish public mandates — are not infallible.
They are, however, knowledgeable on matters of disease — and how to prevent its spread. They brought their experience to bear in their decision-making, and they saved lives.
Morally, saving lives had to be the guiding principle in dealing with the pandemic. Not the strain on livelihoods. Not the inconvenience. Not skepticism. None of it matters more than saving the lives of everyday Hoosiers, their family, their friends.
Doctors help us combat all forms of health disruptions. The pandemic should be no different. We should continue to listen to what they tell us, rather than limiting their time to speak. Failure to hear SB 48 in committee signals lawmakers are listening — to the experts.
