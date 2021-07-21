It is difficult to think about hunting during the dog days of summer with the only season, squirrel, looming in the near future. Rest not for this is the time to register for a sundry of hunts coming up this fall. In fact, one of the deadlines is just around the corner.
Applications are now open for dove, waterfowl, and deer. The dove application to hunt state property closes on August 9, 2021.
Indiana Public Lands Access (IPLA) will begin on Sept. 11 for the early teal and goose season. Drawn hunters can bring up to three partners. Details on the IN.gov/dnr website.
My interest is in the deer hunts of which I apply for many and get drawn for a few. The DNR computer does not like my name.
I apply for Deer Creek FWA every year and have never been drawn. It is in the mix again along with Fairbanks Landing for reserved deer hunts.
IPLA deer hunts will begin on Sept. 26 for the youth season. I don’t know much about this but will find out when I apply.
I love the state park reserved hunts and hope I won’t be left out two years in a row. Usually, they hunt state parks two years in and two years out. Whitewater Memorial is on the list for the sixth year in a row. Others include Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, and Versailles,
I used to think getting deep into an area afforded me the best chance. Unfortunately, many others think the same. The last time I hunted Whitewater a guy killed three deer just 30-yards off the road. It took me two hours to drag out one big doe.
I will say the close to the road hunt is over rather quickly, but hunters are given two days to take three deer. On The second day, I would definitely take a hike.
The state park deer are used to people and horses. I’m sure they let hunters walk near them without concern in the predawn.
The great thing about a park hunt is it gives you two opening days in the deer season. The early state park hunts are the Monday and Tuesday after the opening weekend. You may also get drawn for the late park hunts where success is much more difficult to find.
There are also military and National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) deer hunts.
New this year is how you must apply, in person, for nature preserves of which I’ve never been drawn.
Tern Bar Slough WDCA will be hosting an in-person drawing at Sugar Ridge FWA on July 31 at 11 a.m. This is about a 175-mile drive from Madison County, near Winslow, Indiana.
Two others, a long way apart are on the same day, but you could make both. Big Walnut Natural Area is 89-miles from my southern Madison County home. The draw is at N. Putnam HS in Roachdale on July 27 at 9 a.m.
Portland Arch Nature Preserve draw is also on July 27 for archery only at Fountain Central HS at 1 p.m. This is a nice drive of 107-miles.
I’m guessing this in-person application is to get more locals involved and to cut down on no-shows.
All the info including dates and applying with buddies is on the DNR website where you must purchase your deer license before applying. Good luck, I’ll certainly need it.
