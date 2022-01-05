Trump is still out there spreading the big lie that he won in 2020. He needs to get elected in 2024 to stop the Jan. 6 investigation, which will show how guilty he and the Republicans are. And Trump loved the taxpayers paying for his golf trips at an estimated cost of over $140 million for 300 rounds.
He says that if his records about the Jan. 6 insurrection are released, it will damage the presidency. Are you kidding me? He and his Republican enablers have spent five years doing just that!
I just can’t believe that Trump and the Republicans are standing by Kyle Rittenhouse after he got away with killing two people and maiming a third. As far as I am concerned, the judge had made up his mind to free the teen before the trial began, and the judge’s rulings showed that. He dismissed the one charge that Rittenhouse would have been guilty of. Of course Trump and most Republicans have made him a hero.
I truly believe that the ones Rittenhouse killed were trying to disarm him because he was an active shooter, and they paid for it with their lives.
At least two Republicans (Reps. Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn) have offered to make Rittenhouse a congressional intern; others have talked about doing that. One group (Gun Owners of America) has tweeted that it will award Rittenhouse with his very own AR-15 as a thank you for defending gun rights. I believe in the Second Amendment, but this is just too much! The only people who died that day were killed by Rittenhouse.
Republicans are doing everything in their power to make it harder for Blacks and people of color to vote. They have to because they have no ideas other than welfare for the rich and large corporations. Now they are worried about the deficit after they added nearly $8 trillion to the national debt. Ask yourself what good that did for you. At least Democrats passed an infrastructure bill that will benefit all of us, not just the rich.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
