Amidst an ever-changing news cycle, I remain extremely concerned about rising anti-police sentiment across our country. Baseless claims of institutionalized police violence, oppression and incompetence avoid a simple and undeniable truth — strong and well-funded police departments make our communities safer.
An Obama administration report confirmed this, concluding that a 10% increase in the size of a police force leads to as much as a 10% reduction in crime. The bipartisan takeaway is clear — the most important way we can increase public safety is by increasing support for our police, men and women who serve on the frontlines every day to protect us.
An alarming consequence of the anti-police narrative in our country is that it is now more dangerous than ever to serve as a police officer. The numbers confirm this. In 2021 there were 73 officers murdered nationwide in the line of duty; as of Aug. 18, 2022, 42 officers have been tragically killed this year. Historic numbers pale in comparison to what we are seeing today.
One of these tragedies occurred in my district in July, when Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was murdered while conducting a routine traffic stop. Noah dedicated his life to serving and protecting his country and community, spending five years in the military before joining the Elwood Police Department last year.
I recently had the privilege to meet with Noah’s incredible parents and learn about their son. His father, Matthew, shared a story with me that truly reflects Noah’s character.
Matthew, like many parents, did not understand Noah’s “gaming” habit, encouraging him to spend his time more wisely. After Noah’s tragic and untimely death, an unknown friend from Canada came through the visitation line, sobbing. Noah had befriended him online, talked him through a difficult time, and prevented him from taking his life.
Noah’s parents were stunned — they had no idea Noah had saved someone’s life while online. It turns out he had helped multiple people with their mental health struggles in this way.
We must remember that it is individuals like Noah who are placed in danger when anti-police attitudes are peddled by those in power, and we must continue to back our police departments for the support they provide and the safety they uphold. A strong, well-funded police department is the backbone of a safe community and free republic.
Thank you to the Elwood Police Department for its extreme professionalism and continuing to protect every single person’s constitutional rights even during the most trying of times.