ANDERSON — Founders’ Day at Wallace Temple AME Zion Church will be observed Sunday, July 25, during the 10 a.m. virtual worship service on the church’s Facebook channel.
A video montage of pictures and history will be featured. It was produced by Pastor Antwaun J. Johnson; written by the founder’s great-niece, Celena Bostic Perry; and narrated by his great-great-nephew, Derrick Wilkerson.
The Rev. Henry H. Horton was the founder. He migrated to Anderson in 1915 from Pike Road, Montgomery County, Alabama, with his wife, Mrs. Queen (nee Willis) and daughter, Mary Horton. He owned a home at 1920 Park Ave., where Streaty Park is currently.
A devout man of God who had a desire to worship as he had been accustomed to in Alabama, he called a group of men, women and children together and started an AME Zion church in his home 100 years ago, on July 28, 1921.
To accommodate the growing congregation, property at 1518 Forkner St. was purchased, and the first of three church buildings was built in 1925. As the church continued to grow, a two-story church building and a parsonage were built in 1945, and in 1985 additional land on Forkner Street was purchased and the current church built.
Rev. Horton’s first sermon was, “The Eagle Stirs Her Nest.” In attendance were charter members: Rev. Jesse W. Weatherly, the first associate pastor; his wife and son, a young Rev. Isaac C. Weatherly Sr; Rev. Horton’s sister, Julia Horton Townsend; and Cora Dollison Steans Horton, who became Wallace Temple’s first lady after the death of his first wife. The founder and the above charter members have descendants who are members of the church today.
July 25 also serves as the launch for the 100th Anniversary Centennial Celebration season during July, August and September. The celebration will culminate with food and festivities on the church campus, 1518 Forkner St., on Saturday, Sept. 25. It will start at noon with a street dedication in memory of Rev. Henry H. Horton.
On Sunday, Sept. 26 at the 10 a.m. worship service, the founder’s great-great-nephew, Bishop Clinton H. Hunter Jr. of Indiana’s Restoration Fellowship Ministries, will preach the first sermon, “The Eagle Stirs Her Nest.” Former Wallace Temple pastor, Bishop George D. Crenshaw, affiliated with AME Zion, will speak at 3 p.m., with praise and worship provided by the Church of The Living God, Indianapolis.
Visit the church’s Facebook page for the Top Ten Ways You Can Help Wallace Temple AME Zion Church Celebrate 100 Years during this season of prayer, gratitude, faith, hope and love as expressed by the theme: “We’ve Come This Far by Faith – 100 Years and Still Marching Upward to Zion.”
Serving as co-chairpersons of the Centennial Celebration Committee are the founder’s great-niece Sharon Bostic Hudson, and Wallace Temple’s first lady, Tawana E. Johnson.
