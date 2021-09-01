This letter is in reference to your Aug. 3 article regarding the proposed industrial solar facility near Markleville.
We bought a farm there five years ago. Our goal in operating the farm is to produce food while using the land in a responsible manner. We raise livestock that is not stressed by overcrowding, avoid the use of manmade chemicals and attempt to operate a farm that coincides with the natural environment.
Prior to investing in the farm, we noted that the surrounding land is currently zoned for residential and agricultural use only. Now the local politicians are trying to pull a fast one on us.
I was unaware of the proposed industrial facility until I read your article. However, the company seeking to build that facility has obviously been in the area for months, already preparing to build a facility, which at this point is illegal to build.
I’m sure they would not have incurred such expense without previously communicating with our county politicians. Said politicians did a very nice job of keeping this issue hidden from the public until they could advance the project far enough to be in a position to attempt to ram it down our throats without due process or any sense of obligation to their constituents.
Our politicians completed the same violation against our northerly neighbors last year. Those people made every legal effort to dissuade the Lone Oak Solar Farm. Apparently a politician named Judge Dudley (Circuit Court Judge Mark K. Dudley) killed those efforts. In his ruling, Judge Dudley referenced the fact that the investing corporation hired a consulting firm to author an impact study stating there would be no negative result from the facility.
What would Judge Dudley expect that purchased report to say? Furthermore, Judge Dudley stated that his constituents failed to present evidence that the purchased report was “somehow unreliable”. Judge Dudley must think his constituents should have the resources to follow suit and hire a consulting firm to author a dissenting report.
According to the county’s website, Judge Dudley lives in a rural part of the county with his family. He couldn’t possibly object to the county building an industrial facility surrounding his residence, could he? What his ruling lacks is common sense. Of course such a facility will have a negative impact.
Whom do these local politicians think they work for? Judge Dudley must work for an outside corporation. South District Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, District 4 County Councilman Robert Steele, At-Large County Council members Anthony Emery, Mikeal Vaughn and Ben Gale … whom do you think you work for? We understand you’re politicians. Therefore, we are not so much interested in hearing what you say, but we will be avidly watching what you do.
We residents of Adams Township were also watching last November, when our constitutional rights were denigrated during the general election. We were required to exhibit the stamina to stand in a bean field without water or restroom facilities for more than 12 hours to cast our votes. Our local politicians were also responsible for that debacle. Yet we stood, endured and voted.
Some have said there is nothing we can do to stop this travesty. I disagree. We can warn our politicians of the consequences of their potential actions. If that fails, we can fire them at the polls.
Do we yet maintain, as President Lincoln famously said, “ ... government of the people, by the people, for the people …,” or has it devolved into something ... much less noble? Are our local politicians representing the will of the people, or are they doing something … much less noble?
We will be watching.
Steve Bragg, Markleville
