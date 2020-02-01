State-funded public pre-kindergarten programs, open all students, are needed more than ever.
Last year, On My Way Pre-K, a state-funded program to help provide access to high-quality preschools for low-income families, opened enrollment to all 92 counties. But the program failed to reach enough children.
According to information on the Family and Social Services Administration portion of Indiana.gov, only 3,517 children are enrolled in the program. Those children must be at least 4 years old but no older than 5 by the Aug. 1 cutoff, and their families must earn less than 127% of the federal poverty level.
Preparing students for kindergarten is more than just making sure they can count, recite the ABCs and tie their shoes. Ever-changing standards mean Hoosier children need to know more than ever when they step into a kindergarten classroom.
Preschool programs help prepare students to enter the classroom. But, much like kindergarten, in Indiana preschool is not a requirement. Not having that solid early-learning foundation can put children behind before they even really get started.
On My Way Pre-K isn’t inclusive, and that means the playing field is just not level.
This isn’t just about excluding children from the program because their families don’t meet the income requirements. Accessibility to On My Way Pre-K is too spotty.
Some counties, like Marion, have more than 1,000 children enrolled. But others have no students or just a few in the program.
The disparity is attributable to population differences and variations in the number of approved providers in each county. Daviess County has one approved provider; neighboring Martin County doesn’t have any.
Near the other end of the spectrum, Vigo County boasts more than a dozen providers for the 85 students enrolled, and On My Way Pre-K options abound for those who qualify living in Allen, Elkhart and other large counties.
Hoosiers in small or rural counties need access to quality state-supported pre-K, too. The need is there, but the opportunity isn’t.
The truth is, the need is everywhere, and all children deserve to start school with a toolbox full of knowledge.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana’s legislators must recognize the importance of early-childhood education to the future of the state and move to adopt a new model that extends public school pre-K programs to every child.
