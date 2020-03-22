Storms are violent atmospheric disturbances. In nature, they represent themselves as wind storms, tornadoes, tropical storms, blizzards, snowstorms or thunderstorms. They can be violent, tumultuous and very disruptive.
As the weeks unfold and we get more and more information, it is apparent, like nature, that we are in a storm. Storms expose things. They also can uproot and carry away items that aren't held down.
Several months ago, I attended a funeral. There were hundreds of people in attendance. Several speakers gave their condolences. One in particular said something that I haven't been able to shake. I went home and typed out the two words and placed it in sight as a reminder of a way to live. The words were "be prepared." I assumed Lieutenant General Stephan Baden-Powell inspired them. Baden-Powell was a British Army officer, writer, founder and first Chief Scout of the world-wide Boy Scout Movement.
But how do you prepare for this? Most people are spending their lives preparing for something. Yet life happens to consistently wind up a curveball that we will be guaranteed to miss. These experiences charge and ignite leaders. It brings home how much we need each other. Over the last few days, I have read some quirky statements and some that call for reflection. I read things like, "God was so upset with us; he sent us all to our room."
For those prophetic leaders who saw this coming and for those who didn't, as we get through this as a community and a world, our collective effort is to exist together and to help each other. To decide to treat the elderly as our own, our leaders as our guides and expose anyone who uses this experience to keep us from creating solutions.
The truth about every storm is that no storm lasts forever. With anything, there is always information that we are not privy to collecting. I feel solace in knowing that once we gain shelter from the storm, one of the most valuable things we can do is rest.
As a society, rest is the one thing that seems to be slipping away. Our schedules call for back to back meetings. The pace of life keeps accelerating. Remember when Sundays were measured at a different pace. Remember when we could actually make time to visit each other in leisure. I am not sure about you, but I have found myself running faster and faster to keep up with life.
Rest is the state of inactivity. Rest is ultimately the liberation from routine. Ideally, we do not look to a storm for rest. And, in this storm, not everyone can rest, but for those who can, do. Thank you to every person who is giving of themselves to help others and help us through this situation.
Jesse J. Wilkerson is the owner of a local design-build architecture firm. His articles appear here every other Monday.
