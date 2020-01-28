This column is part of a monthly series by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson. February’s column will feature Duck Creek Township.
Named for the famed Kentucky pioneer and Indian fighter, Daniel Boone, the township is five miles north to south and six miles east to west.
Daniel Boone died in 1820, and given Boone’s popularity, the name selection was probably a natural choice since he would have been living during the same time period as some of the pioneers who later settled in the township.
The first record of a settler establishing a home in what became Boone Township belongs to Wright Smith, who located near what later was the township’s southeast corner in 1836.
Soon after, he was joined by his brother-in-law, Thomas Brunt, who settled about two miles up Lilly Creek to the northeast. Both farms were well outside the area known as the Miami Reserve, a region off-limits to anyone but the Miami Indians.
In Boone Township, the reserve occupied 12-plus square miles of the 30 square miles that was later Boone Township.
In 1834 and 1838, the Miami signed treaties and sold lands in the reserve to the state of Indiana. In 1840, all Indian title to the Miami Reserve was relinquished in the Treaty of the Forks of the Wabash, and by 1848 the federal government had removed most of the Indians to Kansas.
With the treaties in place, settlement was now possible. The first election in the township was conducted in September 1843, which was the first official recognition of the existence of Boone Township, Madison County’s 12th township in the order of formation.
The first community in the township was named for Rev. John W. Forest who arrived in 1847. The Forestville site was selected by him and laid out into lots on July 24, 1850.
Forestville, which no longer exists, was located in Section 21 near the center of the township where Madison County roads 1650 North and 350 West.
Several dwellings and a church were erected. A general store was opened and a post office established. They have all disappeared, and the site of the town is now used for agricultural purposes. Only the Forestville Cemetery remains.
Forestville can be found on county maps dating from 1853 through 1876. Not found on any maps is Clarktown.
This small village was laid out by Benjamin Clark and was situated near Van Buren Township on or near today’s 1750 North. A small general store was its only business enterprise.
A community named California Crossing was in this same area around 1881. All that is known is that it was about three miles west of Summitville, which would place it about where 1600 North crosses 100 West.
Rigdon is located on State Road 37 and county road 1900 North on the line between Boone and Duck Creek townships and also on the line dividing Madison and Grant counties. Because of its unique location it is part of four different townships, two in Madison County and two in Grant County; it’s the only town in Indiana divided this way.
Originally known as Independence, the name was changed to Rigdon during the Civil War. The name honored Dr. Prior Rigdon, an old and highly respected physician who resided there.
Dead Dog was the name given to the Boone Township District School No. 7 located on the southwest corner of the intersection. The name, supposedly, came because of the presence of a deceased canine found under the school’s porch during construction. The school was also called Tomlinson, after John Tomlinson, who owned the 160 acres on which the school was located.
For reasons unknown, Union was the name that withstood the test of time for the little community that developed around the intersection.
