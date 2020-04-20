Named for Duck Creek, which makes its way through the southeastern part of the township on its way to White River, Duck Creek Township was the 13th township to be organized in Madison County.
However, before it was formally organized in 1851, the future township was part of its neighbor to the south, Pipe Creek Township, which had been organized in 1833.
And, like its neighbor to the east, Boone Township, much of Duck Creek Township was part of the Miami Reserve. That kept the township from being organized until the Miami Indians were removed to the Kansas Territory in October 1846.
Located in the northwest corner of Madison County, the township is six miles from north to south and four miles east to west. Roughly two-thirds of the township’s 24 square miles were formerly part of the Miami Reserve.
Evidence of the reserve’s southern boundary line can be viewed today just north of Elwood where Indiana 13 intersects with Madison County Road 1400 North. Roughly one-quarter of a mile north of the intersection, an old fence line off to the southwest of the highway can be seen approaching the highway at a 79-degree angle, mirroring the angle of the reserve’s northern boundary, the Wabash River.
This same line can be observed on two properties in Boone Township by how the adjoining fields are delineated.
Duck Creek Township's first settler was Henry Cochran, who erected a log cabin in the fall of 1838 about three miles northeast of Elwood along Duck Creek. His homestead was outside the Miami Reserve’s boundary limits; no homesteading was allowed within the reserve’s boundaries.
Settlement in the township prior to its formal organization was sufficient enough to warrant the construction of a round-log school house just south of the reserve’s boundary line on the northeast corner of today’s Indiana 13 and County Road 1400 North. The school and the surrounding area took the name College Corner. That same name choice can be found in Boone and Richland townships, as well.
Formal organization of Duck Creek Township was approved by the Madison County commissioners during their March 6, 1851, meeting.
Other than the town of Independence (Now Rigdon), which is shared with Boone Township, only one other community is located within Duck Creek’s boundaries. It was first called Harmony, presumably for one of the initial township trustees, Thomas W. Harmon.
The village of Harmony petitioned for a post office to be called Harmony, Indiana. The people of Harmony learned that the name was already in use elsewhere in the state, so they selected the name of Leisure after Nathan J. Leisure and his family, who were prominent in the area.
Leisure arrived from Rush County immediately after the Civil War in 1865 and settled on a farm two and a half miles north of Harmony. He was a successful farmer and livestock buyer and owned several acres around the village.
In May's column, we'll take a closer look at Leisure and the area immediately to the west with a most unusual name where unique soil conditions produced a crop used in making a product with universal appeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.