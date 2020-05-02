The community of Leisure in Madison County’s Duck Creek Township was once home to a major industry.
At one time, Leisure boasted of having two churches, Harmony Christian and Pilgrim Holiness; the Leisure School; a store with a post office; the Leisure Packing Company; the Leisure Telephone Company, a cemetery and a dozen or so homes.
But its claim to fame was achieved about 1900 with a unique set of three properties starting at the main intersection of the town, Indiana 13 and Madison County Road 1800 North, and proceeding westward for a distance of one mile.
That one-mile strip on the north side of 1800 North was known as Broomcorn Row. The presence of an unusual agricultural crop made Leisure the center of a flourishing broom-making industry.
In the heyday of home industry-type broom making, Leisure had five broom makers. In addition to the three properties west of town, south of town was a forth, and over a mile southeast of Leisure was the fifth.
The three west of town in the order of their businesses were: Henry Ward Beecher Young, H. M. Wisler and J.J. McIntosh. South of Leisure was the broom shop of Theodore Wardwell, and nearby, Dave Tranbarger rounded out the five.
But why Leisure?
The answer stems from a unique soil condition that existed on a 10-acre farm owned by Henry Ward Beecher Young. The residents who lived there around 1880 theorized that this particular area may once have been a small lake bed, since the soil is different from that of the surrounding area.
The soil once contained myriads of small shells reminiscent of the trilobites that are common in older rocks found in southeastern Indiana.
Making the soil even more unique was the fact that there was no need for crop rotation. After years of broomcorn harvests, there seemed to be no drain of the nutritive elements in the soil where the cane flourished.
It produced a remarkable crop of cane that was a distant cousin of the more familiar sorghum cane. The stalks were from 8 to 10 feet tall at maturity. The part harvested for broom making is near the top where the stalk gives way to an upright bundle of long, straight bristles, interspersed with small clusters of seeds.
The cane was planted just after the corn crop was put out and was harvested just before the first frost in the fall.
Once harvested, the clusters of bristles would be taken to a building nearby called a “sticking shed” where the bundles would be hung up for a week to 10 days to air dry. The annual yield was sufficient to maintain broom making around Leisure for about six months each year.
When the local supply was exhausted and more was needed, it could be supplied from similar nutritive-rich fields near Arcola, Illinois.
It was estimated that 20,000 brooms were produced annually for around 30 years before it died out about 1910 with the advent of more modern broom-making techniques.
This series will continue in June with Stony Creek Township, home of long-forgotten names like Bruin, Graber’s Station and Dismal.
