U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., in his rebuke of former President Donald Trump, has placed principles over party.
His announcement that he would not support Trump in his bid for Republican presidential candidate nominee came on the heels of Trump’s appearance on a CNN town hall in which he seemed to hesitate to condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine.
Young cited Trump’s lack of commitment to supporting Ukraine as one reason he wouldn’t support Trump in the 2024 primary.
This is not the first time Young was willing to break ranks with his party over the actions of Mr. Trump.
On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, as members of Congress gathered to count the electoral votes, Young was confronted by Trump supporters urging him not to certify the votes based on the belief that widespread voter fraud had cost Trump the election.
Young replied, “My opinion doesn’t matter. And you know what, when it comes to the law, our opinions don’t matter, the law matters. I share that conviction that President Trump should remain president. I share that conviction, but the law matters. I took an oath under God, under God!”
Later that day, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters. Five people lost their lives, 138 police officers were injured and four more died by suicide in the months that followed.
In the early morning hours following the attack, Congress voted to confirm the Electoral College vote that Democrat Joe Biden had won.
Young’s fellow Hoosier senator, Mike Braun, had initially planned to challenge the results from Arizona, saying, the “results of the Electoral College should not diminish the need to continue a thorough investigation into the irregularities and credible allegations of fraud.”
But after the attack that killed one protester and injured nearly 150 police officers, Braun changed his mind and said that he would “vote to get this ugly day behind us.”
In a statement, Young said, “As Congress meets to formally receive the votes of the Electoral College, I will uphold my Constitutional duty and certify the will of the states as presented. The people voted and the Electoral College voted. Congress must fulfill its role in turn.
“Like so many of my patriotic constituents and colleagues, I too wish the results of this election were different. I strongly supported President Trump and his agenda the last four years,” Young said in a statement on the Electoral College certification. “I campaigned hard for him. But upon assuming this office, I took a solemn, inviolable oath.”
We may not all agree with Sen. Young’s views, but he has shown himself to be trustworthy to place his oath to the American people over loyalty to a party or a president.