The Herald Bulletin recently published an editorial (Feb. 4) insinuating that state Sen. Ed Charbonneau didn’t give Senate Bill 405 a committee hearing due to money spent by the Indiana Health Care Association to lobby the General Assembly.
It is unfortunate that the editorial chose to overgeneralize the perceived benefits of the proposed legislation and the motives of elected officials, which ultimately erode the public’s trust in the legislative process.
Senate Bill 405 ignored state and federal laws and regulations addressing licensing, public inspections, reporting requirements and whistleblower protections that are on the books.
The bill also disregarded the existing, robust and publicly available quality measure system created by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for nursing facilities and would have created a duplicative and unnecessary effort at the state level. None of the proposed provisions would have helped the public or patient.
Our providers have significantly increased wages and training opportunities for nursing facility staff, expanded clinical services for residents and invested in healthcare technology to optimize clinical outcomes.
Due to these actions throughout the pandemic and more, Indiana’s nursing facilities have exceeded the national average score for quality measures as of December 2021, scoring 3.85 stars vs. 3.71 stars on the federal government’s Five-Star Quality Measure Ratings Standard.
About 70% of residents in nursing facilities are on government assistance through the Medicaid program, meaning these facilities are taking care of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged citizens in our community. How long-term care is funded by Medicaid and how the program is run by the government are critically important.
For years, the Indiana Health Care Association has advocated for reform, and state Sen. Mark Messmer’s Senate Bill 407 is driving that discussion.
As introduced, the bill prevents the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration from privatizing the management of the Medicaid program on a statewide basis and paying national insurance companies more than $350 million a year to dictate health care services for aged and disabled Hoosiers.
We will continue to fight for our residents and incredible health care staff, ensuring Hoosiers can make their own health care decisions instead of insurance companies.
