PENDLETON — Andrew Christiansen won’t confess to having the longest attention span.
“Once we get one thing going, I’m already two steps ahead on something else,” he said. “My family calls me a squirrel because I’m all over the place.”
He may not focus on one project for long, but his penchant for taking ideas and running with them has helped turn one of his newest businesses, the Crabby Apple Family Orchard & Market, into a popular family attraction.
Even with – or because of – the challenges of COVID, the orchard has flourished, Christiansen said. He believes that after being confined to their homes for much of 2020, visitors were eager to simply get outside and enjoy themselves.
“During COVID, there was nothing for families to do. Nobody went anywhere,” said Christiansen, who recently purchased 20 acres adjacent to the 15-acre main property to augment his operations. “With this being outside and open air, we could keep our distance over 35 acres. I think that’s why the growth was there.”
Christiansen bought the land in 2020 and immediately set to work revitalizing nearly 200 apple trees in order to restore their ability to produce 27 varieties of apples.
“It was a 30-year-old apple orchard that hadn’t been taken care of for probably five to seven years,” he said. “Originally we didn’t plan to open the orchard back up, but I’ve got five kids, and everybody thought it’d be neat to redo the orchard and clean it up.”
Restoring the orchard led to remodeling the main house on the property and converting it to office space. That led to a project to remodel a bakery in an adjacent building to add a full commercial kitchen, which produces vegetables, candy, pickles, salsa and homemade jams and jellies, which serve as the main fare for a seasonal farmers market.
Building on idea after idea, Christiansen and his staff soon added a petting zoo featuring miniature goats, sheep, pigs, chickens and rabbits. Next came a collection of bounce houses, games and other kid-centric amusements.
“That’s what keeps it fun and exciting, when people can come back and we have something new they haven’t seen,” Christiansen said. “They’re going to come back again and then they’re going to see what’s next.”
Unsurprisingly, Christiansen has ideas for several more amenities he hopes to have in place on the property when it opens for the season, likely in early May. A sunflower field will host tours and serve as a backdrop for photos; a butterfly garden will provide a colorful activity for children; and a pumpkin patch will bring families to the property for hayrides in the fall.
“It’s been a fast two years,” Christiansen said. “The community feedback’s been awesome. I mean, it’s a 30-year-old apple orchard that needed new life. We’re injecting new life, and any money that comes into the business goes right back into it, and we add something new – anything we can do to keep it moving.”