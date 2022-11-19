In October, Anderson lost Larry VanNess, known throughout the area as “Larry the Can Man.” This loving moniker was earned through his tireless efforts collecting aluminum can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House charity to turn in for recycling.
The Ronald McDonald House charities provide families of seriously ill or injured children a place to stay while receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. Its pop tab program brings in revenue to offset the cost of providing for families who are unable to make a donation.
Larry dedicated his life to collecting tabs, often inspiring others to help, and at the time of his death his total was estimated to be slightly less than 27 million tabs donated.
Larry was also known for having a smile and cheerful wave for just about everyone who passed by him on foot or by vehicle.
Larry’s friend Rachel Landers offered the following on the Larry “The Can Man” VanNess Facebook page about a month after his death:
“Larry was such a simple guy. He didn’t have much and he never asked for anything, except cans and tabs, and even then he didn’t really have to ask, because as soon as anyone found out what he was doing, they OFFERED to give their cans and tabs to him!”
The generosity that Larry inspired continues. At his funeral, many who came to pay their respects brought offerings of cans and tabs that will help children and families in need.
An endowed fund for local service agencies has been established in memory of Larry Van Ness at the Madison County Community Foundation.
Some area businesses have continued collecting tabs in Larry’s honor, and donations can also be taken to the nearest McDonald’s restaurant.
Larry leaves a legacy of kindness and caring for his community. Continuing his efforts makes a difference to the less fortunate in our community and serves as a fitting tribute for a man who dedicated his life to serving others.
Thank you, Larry.