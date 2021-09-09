ANDERSON — For more than nine decades, the dressing rooms at the Paramount Theatre have been in the basement. Plans are underway to enhance those facilities.
Ten years ago, a group of local businessmen purchased the one-story brick building directly to the east of the theater and donated the property to the Paramount.
During the past five weeks, a crew has gutted the former building of 10 offices to make room for the planned new dressing rooms.
Plans are to construct four or five dressing rooms, two large restrooms, a green room (performers’ lounge) and a large space for visiting acts to gather, said Jim Abraham, a contractor working with the theater’s board.
Two of the dressing rooms will be designated as “star” rooms, eachwith a private restroom and shower.
He said there will be doors placed on the north and south ends of the building that will lead directly to the stage. There will be a crosswalk behind the stage for performers to use without disturbing the curtain.
Abraham said he is modeling the Anderson facility after one at the Lucas Theatre For the Arts in Savannah, Georgia — a theater he helped restore.
“They built a new building on the back of the theater that connected at stage level.”
The current 10 dressing rooms don’t comply with building codes, he explained, and access to them is through a narrow staircase. Also, the basement restrooms aren’t adequate.
He said the hope is to have the design work completed in 60 days. What the eventual project will look like will depend on the ability to fund the work.
Abraham said there is no cost estimate currently.
Jerry Morton, technical director for the Paramount, said traveling groups presume they’ll have amenities such as showers.
“The dressing rooms are not what people expect,” he said. “This will open possibilities for the theater in the future.”
Assisting with the fundraising are Jim and Marilyn Ault.
“We’re going to help,” he said. “We need to figure out the best way to fund the project.”
Ault said raising funds for the dressing rooms and restrooms is different from raising money for the theater restoration and upkeep.
“This will enable the Paramount to offer a wider range of programming.”
Abraham said local architect Mike Montgomery is doing the design work.
Another concern is a surface water problem along Main Street. He said the street’s crown, or highest point, is above the sidewalk; surface water drains toward the building.
“We’re working with the city,” Abraham said. “We’re hoping the city will resurvey the area and correct the problem.”
