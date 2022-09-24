ANDERSON — Nichole Kobrowski, co-founder of Unseen Press Inc., always had a penchant for the paranormal. However, it wasn’t until later when an unforgettable experience made her cross over into true belief.
“I was sitting in a room that had been used as a one room schoolhouse. I lit some candles was watching (the) fire (in the fireplace). The lights were off and this white ball of light came down the stairs. Then that white ball of light became a figure of a man with a cape,” she said. “I could not breathe, all I could hear was the pounding of my heart in my ears,” she said.
Nicole tried to call her sister Mary who, seemed incredibly far away, though in the next room. Mary finally came in and unknowingly stood beside the man in the cape. Soon, the man disappeared and the candles she’d lit had been extinguished.
Kobrowski said her sisters told several stories of strange occurrences. Thinking her sisters were just trying to scare her, she thought nothing of it, but now she had proof they were telling the truth.
The Kobrowskis have been able to validate others’ stories as well, including one told by a ghost. They, along with a group of investigators, were walking around a cemetery dedicated to anti-slavery activists during the Civil War era.
“The person we were talking to, one of the soldiers, was very perturbed because he had been wounded, (and) he was not actually buried in that cemetery,” she said. “It’s the truth. His military stone is there, but he’s actually buried in Plainfield.”
The couple will give a presentation about the history of haunted places in Indiana from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 at the Elwood Public Library. Adults 18 and older may attend. Admission is free.
Sarah Huffman, adult services manager, said the library thought patrons would be interested in the paranormal. Huffman said she’s excited to hear about the investigations the couple has done in Madison and other counties as well as the investigation afterward.
She said five lucky patrons will be chosen via a raffle to accompany the Kobrowskis and library staff for a bona fide paranormal investigation. Huffman estimated the investigation will be about two hours.
For more information, contact the Elwood Public Library at 765-552-5001 or visit its Facebook page.