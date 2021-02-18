ANDERSON — The Anderson Parks Department is embarking on a campaign to get people into the parks.
“Meet Us at the Park” started last week with a Valentine scavenger hunt, with 14 hearts placed on the walking trail around the lake at Shadyside Park.
The first 10 people to photograph all the hearts and post them to the parks department’s Facebook page will win a Bobber’s Cafe gift card.
“We’re excited about everything that’s going on,” said Jama Donovan, parks superintendent. “I’m gonna just try to keep it fresh and interesting.”
Starting this week is the “Winter Wander Trail Challenge.” Spend 2,021 minutes on the activity of your choice in the parks between now and the end of March. Submit you minutes spent each week via email to parks@cityofanderson.com to be eligible for a gift.
As spring approaches, the department will release a calendar of activities to include a performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” by the Brown Box Theater, Miss Liz the Science Wiz, lessons from a bee keeper and bird watcher, and the return of concerts in the parks.
During the pandemic, the parks department has partnered with Anderson TV to reach people in their homes. Videos have included yoga, tai chi, line dancing and crafts for kids. Free kits to complete the crafts are available through the department’s website.
“We’re just trying to keep busy, have fun with it and continue to provide quality of life and fun activities and health and wellness to families and kids,” Donovan said.
