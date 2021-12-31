PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 announces their January classes.
Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton or by calling 765-778-0986 during regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online registrations may be made at www.pasgallery.org/events.
Oil painting with Katy Burke
This is a Back to Basics Class, covering the basics of color mixing, blending, detail, values, and some work on clouds, trees, and water. We will also do a little portrait work. Date is Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $45 if using own paints and brushes, $55 if using Katy’s supplies.
Kids Art
Kids Art Class will be jewelry making with Ellen Shaw. Make a necklace, bracelet and earrings. Class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 for an adult and child. Child will need to be accompanied by an adult for this class.
Oil painting with Gini Deaton
Paint a beautiful forest scene, “Into The Light,” step by step in oil. Class is Sunday, Jan. 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. Cost is $55 and includes all supplies. Bring paper towel. All levels of painters welcome.
Pottery with Janae Ledbetter
In this two day workshop entitled “Beautifully Broken.” We will be using a 15th century art form called Kintsugi. Kintsugi is a craft dedicated to the restorationc of fine pottery. In this process shattered pieces of pristine vases are artfully rejoined with a gold laced epoxy, The shattered piece has been destroyed but by using Kintsugi the beauty not only survives, it thrives. Class is Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $65, includes all supplies. Maximum 12 students, adult only.
Deco clay class with Pam Rowley
Make a deco clay Mirror Accent Piece to use on the table or wall. This is a beginner class. Colors for the project are selected by the student at the time of class. Class is Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $50 with all supplies and tools provided. Ages 12 and up.
Jewelry class with Tracy Davidson
We will be making personalized charm necklaces. Mixed metals, your own designs, stamp your inspiration or names. Class is Sunday, Jan. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $45 and includes use of all tools. All metals, silver, beads, and charms are provided. This is a beginner class for 7 years old and up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.