PENDLETON – In her first career with the St. Vincent Stress Center in Indianapolis, Robin Hart partnered with the Indianapolis Humane Society to bring in dogs to interact with patients.
She figured bringing dogs to East Elementary School, where she teaches fifth-grade and six-grade reading and language arts, would have similarly positive effects on her students.
“People are seeing the difference with what dogs do in nursing homes and schools,” the 15-year classroom veteran said.
That’s why Hart started bringing her golden doodles, Charlie and Dixie, named after the comic character Charlie Brown and the book, “Because of Winn-Dixie,” to school on Thursdays. She’s had Charlie for two years and Dixie for about a year.
“I just see students light up. The staff, their affects are brighter,” she said. “My kids get a little jealous, my students, because they’re shared throughout the building.”
East Elementary School is one of several in Madison County, including Anderson Community Schools’ Valley Grove Elementary and COMPASS alternative school, that have invited dogs into the classroom in an effort to meet the social-emotional needs of students. In fact, Hart visited Valley Grove to learn what works and what doesn’t when it comes to bringing dogs to school.
Of course, small animals, such as fish, turtles and guinea pigs long have been inhabitants in the classroom, enhancing students’ knowledge of various life forms and teaching them how to care for others.
At this point, the dogs are allowed to come to the school once a week on Thursdays. Hart said she hopes to add days in the future.
Teachers are allowed to sign up in advance for a visit from the dogs. When not in a classroom, Charlie and Dixie are in the main office where they greet visitors.
Hart said she also has started taking students to Charlie and Dixie’s training classes so the dogs aren’t so attached to just her.
East Elementary Principal Andrew L. Knuer was cautious when Hart came to him earlier this school year with a proposal to bring her golden doodles to school on Thursdays, running the idea by South Madison Schools’ Superintendent Joe Buck and the district’s board of trustees first. School officials also made certain to communicate with parents that dogs possibly would visit the building regularly, he added.
“We don’t want it to be a negative experience for anybody. I think most people like the idea of a therapy dog,” he said. We’re all looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of our kids, and if Charlie and Dixie can do that, we’re happy to have them here.”
Knuer said it was important to him that having the dogs in the schools was backed by research demonstrating their likely educational and therapeutic effects.
“The research showed it could reduce stress in our kids. It could improve anxiety in our kids. It even could improve attendance for some kids,” he said.
The experiment has been largely positive, Knuer said.
“Having two dogs in the building is certainly different than having a fish, but they also impact more kids than a fish is able to,” he said. “People get excited for Thursdays when they come into the building. You see a lot of smiles on the kids’ faces. You see a lot of smiles on the faces of adults.”
In addition to the calming effect they have on students and staff, Charlie and Dixie also are reading support dogs. Students who have behaved well are allowed to read to them.
“Dogs are pretty non-judgmental when you’re reading to them,” Knuer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.